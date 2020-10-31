BC narrowly misses upsetting No. 1 Clemson

Indeed, Clemson takes top billing wherever it goes. And the drama was only heightened during the week when Tigers starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the front-runner in the Heisman race and the veritable face of college football, revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

CLEMSON, S.C. — As Boston College spent the week preparing to face No. 1 Clemson, Eagles coach Jeff Hafley constantly reminded his players that they weren’t going to Death Valley just to play a bit role in a scene starring the top-ranked team in the country.

Clemson running back Travis Etienne was a force rushing and receiving against BC.

But for an Eagles team still growing in its first season under Hafley, the message was that no matter the circumstances, this game was about them as much as it was about Clemson.

BC gave Clemson its biggest regular-season scare in years, but ultimately fell, 34-28.

With Lawrence out, replacement D.J. Uiagalelei threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns on 30-of-41 passing. Tigers running back Travis Etienne rushed for 84 yards on 19 carries with one score.

Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec connected on 12 of 24 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns.

The Eagles jumped out to a 7-0 lead on their first drive when Jurkovec hit Zay Flowers for an 11-yard touchdown, setting the tone for a game that turned into a shootout.

Clemson responded quickly. Uiagalelei hit Etienne for a 35-yard score that evened it at 7.

But the Eagles didn’t flinch. A 2-yard touchdown run by David Bailey gave the Eagles a 14-7, first-quarter lead.

When Brandon Sebastian ran back an Etienne fumble 99 yards for a touchdown that put the Eagles up, 21-7, in the second quarter, Clemson was in foreign territory.

The Tigers hadn’t trailed by 14 points in the first half of a game since 2014.

BC went into the locker room up, 28-13, at halftime. But they couldn’t keep Clemson at bay. Clemson opened the second half with a 30-yard touchdown run by Uiagalelei that cut its deficit to 28-20.

Later in the quarter, Uiagalelei hit Amari Rodgers for an 8-yard TD pass that trimmed the deficit to 28-26.

With all the momentum, Etienne iced the game with a 17-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

The Tigers completed their largest comeback in a home game by shutting out the Eagles in the second half. Clemson extended its regular-season win streak to 36. The Tigers have 28 consecutive wins against ACC opponents.

