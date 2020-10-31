Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence is a reminder to BC that no one is immune to coronavirus

“I thought it was a joke,” Lewis said. “But then he showed me on Twitter and we really just sat down and talked about it.”

CLEMSON, S.C. — Boston College receiver C.J. Lewis was in his room studying Thursday when safety Brandon Sebastian came in with word that Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence had tested positive for COVID-19.

“At the end of the day, they’re still the No. 1 team and we know we’re going to have to come out here and handle business.”

But Lawrence’s positive test result was a reminder that even though college football presses on with business as usual, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic touches the sport in every aspect — even its top players.

Before losing, 34-28, Saturday to Clemson, BC announced another round of successful COVID-19 testing. The Eagles have conducted more than 6,000 tests since returning for voluntary workouts in June with just one positive result the first week.

“It is a reminder,” said Eagles coach Jeff Hafley. “I think you see it every day with more and more people getting it. I think now we’re over 6,000 tests with no positive test. So guys are doing a pretty incredible job. The leadership, the schools do an incredible job. It’s a daily reminder. It’s not just seeing Trevor get it. It’s a daily reminder by our staff and to our players and showing how much they care about each other and keeping each other safe.”

Clemson announced that 1,342 student-athletes and staff members were tested last week and four people tested positive. Since June 1, Clemson athletics has conducted 12,897 tests with 177 positives and no hospitalizations.

Lawrence watched Clemson’s win in isolation off-campus. Atlantic Coast Conference protocols require Lawrence to quarantine for 10 days. Tigers coach Dabo Sweeney said he won’t be available next week when Clemson faces No. 4 Notre Dame but was hopeful that Lawrence could travel with the team to South Bend, Ind.

“He’s doing great,” Swinney said of Lawrence. “He Zoomed the team last night, talked to him this morning, feels like he can play today. He’s doing well, but obviously, there’s protocol … You have to ramp back up, even if he feels great, he could probably go play, he’s not allowed to do that simply because of the protocols.

“They’re put in place to make sure he could return to play safely. You have 10 days, and then you have the cardiac part, so he won’t be able to get through that in time to play next week.”

Lawrence’s replacement, true freshman D.J. Uiagalelei, threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns on 30-of-41 passing. He was sympathetic to Lawrence’s situation but said he was ready when he was called.

“I feel like I was prepared,” he said. “Since I got here, I’ve been preparing like I was the starter. So for me to go out there with the unlucky circumstances of Trevor having corona, I feel like I was ready to go. I’ve been preparing for this since I came to Clemson. I just treated it like another game.”

13 players unavailable

Running back Patrick Garwo (knee) was among 13 players on the Eagles unavailable to play list along with defensive back Tyler Days, linebacker Vinny DePalma, defensive back Connor Grieco, defensive lineman Izaiah Henderson, defensive back Jio Holmes, tight end Joey Luchetti, tight end, Hans Lillis, defensive end Bryce Morais, long snapper Tito Pasqualoni, receiver Kobay White receiver Ethon Williams and defensive back Jalen Williams … Boston College hasn’t beaten an opponent ranked in the Top 5 since 2002 when they beat No. 4 Notre Dame. The Eagles are 2-32 all-time against Top 5 teams and 1-5 when they face the No. 1 team in the country … Clemson running back Travis Etienne became the ACC’s all-time leading rusher after his 84-yard performance. His 4,644 career rushing yards surpassed the record of 4,602 yards set by N.C. State’s Ted Brown in 1978. Former Eagle A.J. Dillon, who left early to go to the NFL, sits at fifth on the ACC’s all-time rushing list with 4,382 yards … Sebastian’s 97-yard fumble return for a touchdown was the longest scoring play by an Eagle since Andre Williams’s 99-yard touchdown run at Army in 2012.

