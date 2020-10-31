Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton won’t play Sunday as he recovers from concussion

The NFL could have its third straight week with little to no disruption of its schedule after four teams that had coronavirus issues recently had no new positive test results Saturday. The Broncos, Vikings, Chargers, and Giants came through clean in the latest round of daily testing, according to a person familiar with the testing results. Week 8 games will be played as scheduled, barring further positive tests. The Chargers, who activated offensive tackle Trey Pipkins from the COVID-19/reserve list, play Sunday at Denver, while the Vikings visit Green Bay. The Giants host the Buccaneers on Monday night … Giants coach Joe Judge confirmed running back Saquon Barkley had surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. Judge said Ronnie Barnes , the team’s senior vice president of medical services and head trainer, spoke with the surgeon in Los Angeles and said the procedure seemingly went well. Barkley, the 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, was hurt against Chicago in Week 2. He has been waiting for swelling to go down before having surgery.

The Dallas Cowboys said Saturday that quarterback Andy Dalton will not play Sunday night in Philadelphia due to a concussion. Rookie Ben DiNucci will instead get the start against the rival Eagles. Dalton was injured on a third-quarter hit from linebacker Jon Bostic in last week’s loss to Washington. Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Friday that Dalton “should be ready to go next week.” A source said Bostic was fined $12,000 for the hit. DiNucci, a seventh-round pick, was 2-of-3 passing for 39 yards after Dalton’s injury. Garrett Gilbert will be his backup. Sean Lee will make his season debut for Dallas after being activated off injured reserve. The veteran linebacker had pelvis surgery at the start of the season.

AUTO RACING

Burton wins second straight Xfinity race

Harrison Burton played the spoiler for a second consecutive week by winning the Draft Top 250 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway to disrupt the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs. Burton became the youngest winner in Martinsville history at 20 years, 22 days, breaking the mark set by his father, Jeff, in 1990 when he was 23. Burton’s back-to-back wins prevented Noah Gragson and Ross Chastain from advancing to next week’s Xfinity Series championship race at Phoenix. The title will instead be decided between Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, Justin Allgaier, and Justin Haley. Allgaier finished second with enough points to advance into the title race, while Gragson finished third and Chastain fifth … Formula One leader Lewis Hamilton qualified second for Sunday’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, Italy, behind Valtteri Bottas. Bottas clocked 1 minute, 13.609 seconds, 0.097 faster than Hamilton. Max Verstappen was third, 0.567 back.

SOCCER

Positive COVID-19 tests impact MLS schedule

Major League Soccer postponed the Los Angeles FC’s Sunday night game at San Jose, and canceled Minnesota’s match at Kansas City because of positive COVID-19 tests. LAFC had three positive cases among their player group. While the remaining players and staff have continued to test negative, the match was postponed to allow for additional testing and evaluation. After confirming a case Wednesday, Minnesota had a second player Saturday with a confirmed positive test … Christian Pulisic’s participation in the United States' first match in more than nine months could be in jeopardy after the Chelsea winger was hurt in the warmup ahead of Saturday’s English Premier League game at Burnley. Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said Pulisic “felt something on his hamstring” and was replaced in the starting lineup. “We’re talking minor, nothing serious,” Lampard said after Chelsea’s 3-0 win. The 22-year-old Pulisic returned to full health this month after a hamstring injury sustained in the FA Cup final on Aug. 1. The US is scheduled to play at Wales in Swansea, on Nov. 12 … Diogo Jota scored an 85th-minute goal as defending champion Liverpool came from behind to beat visiting West Ham, 2-1, and climb above rival Everton to the top of the Premier League standings.

TENNIS

Halep tests positive for COVID-19

Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep has tested positive for COVID-19 and said she is “recovering well from mild symptoms.” The 29-year-old Romanian, currently ranked No. 2 in the world, had recently skipped the US Open due to fears of catching the coronavirus. She said in August that she preferred to stay and train in Europe. The former top-ranked player won the French Open in 2018 and Wimbledon in 2019 … Andrey Rublev advanced to his fifth final of the season, setting up a meeting with Lorenzo Sonego at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna. The fifth-seeded Rublev led, 6-4, 4-1, when Kevin Anderson pulled out of their semifinal with a right thigh issue. Sonego beat Dan Evans, 6-3, 6-4.

MISCELLANY

Warrant issued for former Celtic McCarty

A judge issued an arrest warrant for former University of Evansville men’s basketball coach Walter McCarty, who failed to appear for a Thursday hearing in a civil lawsuit filed in March on behalf of Old National Bank. McCarty, fired in January after an investigation revealed allegations of of sexual misconduct and violations of the school’s Title IX policy, also skipped an Aug. 20 hearing in the case alleging he defaulted on a $75,000 “private select line of credit” created in October 2018, the Evansville Courier & Press reported, citing court records. McCarty played 10 ten seasons in the NBA, including 7 1/2 with Boston … The Chicago Cubs picked up their $16.5 million option on first baseman Anthony Rizzo. The 31-year-old hit just .222 for his lowest batting average since his first year in the majors in 2011, but had 11 homers and 24 RBIs …The New York Yankees let Tommy Kahnle become a free agent rather than allow him to become eligible for salary arbitration ahead of a season he is likely to largely miss after Tommy John surgery … French cyclist David Gaudu won the 11th stage of the Spanish Vuelta, a 105-mile ride in Spain’s northern mountains, while Primoz Roglic kept the leader’s jersey as he crossed the line together with rival Richard Carapaz. Dan Martin is third overall at 25 seconds behind.

