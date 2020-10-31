EMass golf: St. Mary’s Aidan Emmerich highlights Players of the Week

Highlighting top performances of golfers from EMass leagues in the past week:

▪ Eric Boulger, Xaverian — The UConn-bound senior fired a 1-over-par 70 at Worcester Country Club to lead the Hawks to the Catholic Conference Shootout title Monday.

▪ Aidan Emmerich, St. Mary’s — Last year’s Catholic Central league co-MVP followed a 2-under 34 at Hillview GC with a 3-under 32 at Newton Commonwealth as the Spartans defeated Catholic Central foes Matignon and St. Joseph Prep