EMass golf: St. Mary’s Aidan Emmerich highlights Players of the Week

Highlighting top performances of golfers from EMass leagues in the past week:
▪ Eric Boulger, Xaverian — The UConn-bound senior fired a 1-over-par 70 at Worcester Country Club to lead the Hawks to the Catholic Conference Shootout title Monday.
▪ Aidan Emmerich, St. Mary’s — Last year’s Catholic Central league co-MVP followed a 2-under 34 at Hillview GC with a 3-under 32 at Newton Commonwealth as the Spartans defeated Catholic Central foes Matignon and St. Joseph Prep
▪ Jacob Finard, Weston — The senior captain helped the Wildcats (9-0) cap an undefeated season, carding a 1-under 35 at Weston Golf Club in a 69-38 win over Cambridge.
▪ Justin Peters, Bridgewater-Raynham — He shot a 1-under 69 Monday at Thorny Lea GC as the Trojans followed a 10-0 regular season by winning the Southeastern Conference tournament.
▪ Colby Sanville, Wellesley — The Trinity-bound senior finished as the Raiders' medalist in both wins over Natick, including a 2-under 34 at Nehoiden Golf Club Monday. Wellesley finished the regular season 10-0.