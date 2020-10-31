Failures of the 1976 Red Sox left a sour taste in Carl Yastrzemski’s mouth

BOCA RATON. Fla. — It is better that he is down here now alone with his thoughts.

Editor’s note: The Globe is reaching into its archives to bring you “Replay,” articles from the past that highlight something interesting, timely, or revealing. This column by Will McDonough features Carl Yastrzemski sounding off against his Red Sox teammates after a disappointing 1976 season. It appeared on Sunday, Oct. 31, 1976, under the headline “Yaz: Sox had no character.”

He tries not to think of what happened to the Red Sox, preferring to spend his time finishing his new home, getting his boat ready and making sure his fishing rods are in proper order.

Advertisement

Talking or thinking about the collapse of his team is not pleasant and never will be.

“We had the team to win,” he says, “but the team didn’t have the character to win. It takes character to be a winner. When things start to go bad, you still have to have the guts to go out and work hard and play hard every day. We didn’t do that. When things went bad, we didn’t have the determination to fight hard and stay in the race.

“I could accept what happened a little better now if we had made a fight of it. But to get out of the race that early and never get back into it with the team we had will always bother me.”

Yaz hasn’t kept too much in touch with the happenings at Fenway Park since the end of the season. He didn’t know, for example, that the Sox had hired a new bullpen coach, Walt Hriniak, and were planning to hire their first black coach.

But on the occasional phone calls to or visits with friends from Boston, he has heard the excuses. The copouts. The fingers pointing at Darrell Johnson or at the prolonged holdouts of Carlton Fisk, Fred Lynn and Rick Burleson.

Advertisement

“Listen,” he says, his voice growing a little tougher, “I’ve heard that routine about the team not being ready coming out of training camp. That’s a lot of bull. Every team was in the same boat.

”Darrell Johnson was a better manager this year than he was the year before when we won.

"In 1975 he did a lot of things off the wall — played hunches, gambled and got away with it. This past year he was more sound, a better manager with the basics. When he came to me the night before he quit and told me what he was going to do, I tried to talk him out of it. He wouldn’t listen. He had too much pride. He thought it was his fault. I tried to tell him it wasn’t.

“Some guys are saying there wasn’t enough discipline. I say we had 25 guys on the team who knew what was expected of them in the big leagues. To me, a manager should put his best team on the field every day, and then try to make as many right moves as he can during the game. The rest of it should be up to the players.”

Yaz’s comment that Johnson quit immediately brought the response that Johnson was fired and did not quit, according to all the announcements the next day. Yaz replied, “I don’t know if he quit or was fired. All I know was that he called both Rico [Petrocelli] and myself in on Saturday night to discuss quitting. The next day [Don] Zimmer was the manager.”

Advertisement

To Yastrzemski, what happened in 1976 was simple. The Red Sox, after their impressive performances in the 1975 playoffs and World Series, entered last season overconfident.

“We thought we were just going to show up and win it. We failed to realize that being champion is a day-to-day deal. Then when we fell off the pace early, we weren’t team enough to come back.

”The year before, we scored a lot of runs. We hit well as a team. This year we didn’t hit. But that happens to teams. And when it happens, you have to find another way to win, and that’s with defense.

“We seemed to forget how many games we really won with defense in 1975. But if you look back at all the big series we played that year, you’ll find we were great in the field, making great plays to win one-run ballgames.

”Defense takes mental discipline. You have to have concentration, to be alert and eager for all situations. We didn’t have that.

“In 1972, we didn’t have the team we had in 1976. Yet we fought Detroit right down to the last game of the season and lost by a half-game because they played one more game than we did. Sure, we lost. But we had the satisfaction of knowing as a team we hung in there every day and played our guts out and got the most out of the ability we had.”

Advertisement

For 1977, Yastrzemski would like to see the Sox get two more pitchers, a starter and reliever, and a faster start.

“It’s easy to play from in front. At least it’s easier for us. We didn’t do too well trying to make up ground this past year. It’s tough to do. Pittsburgh made a great run and still couldn’t catch Philadelphia. Baltimore played super the year before and couldn’t catch us.

”I think we’ll go back into training camp next year knowing that we’ll have to work hard. At least I hope we do.

“I haven’t got too many cracks left at this thing myself, and I don’t want to go through another season like the last one.”