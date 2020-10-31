The Patriots plan to place Julian Edelman on injured reserve, according to an NFL source, which means the veteran wide receiver will miss at least the team’s next three games.
Edelman, 34, was already going to miss Sunday’s divisional matchup against the Bills in Buffalo, after undergoing a procedure on his left knee this past week. Now, he’ll also miss games against the Jets (road) and Ravens (home) before becoming eligible to return in Week 11 against the Texans in Houston.
Coach Bill Belichick indicated Friday he’s optimistic Edelman will play again this season.
“I don’t think this is a season-ending situation, but we’ll see,” Belichick said. “Hopefully, he’ll be back. I know he has worked awfully hard, and nobody’s more competitive than Julian is. So, he’ll do everything he can to be back out there and we’ll just take it day by day.”
Edelman seems hopeful, too. In an Instagram post on Saturday, he wrote that his “minor setback” will be followed by a “major comeback.” He also included the hashtag, “#ToughTimesDon’t LastToughPeopleDo.”
With second-year receiver N’Keal Harry also ruled out against the Bills, the Patriots will turn to Damiere Byrd, Gunner Olszewski, and Jakobi Meyers.
“Football is a team sport,” Byrd said. “People go down. This is just an opportunity for us to step up, especially myself.”
