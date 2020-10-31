The Patriots plan to place Julian Edelman on injured reserve, according to an NFL source, which means the veteran wide receiver will miss at least the team’s next three games.

Edelman, 34, was already going to miss Sunday’s divisional matchup against the Bills in Buffalo, after undergoing a procedure on his left knee this past week. Now, he’ll also miss games against the Jets (road) and Ravens (home) before becoming eligible to return in Week 11 against the Texans in Houston.

Coach Bill Belichick indicated Friday he’s optimistic Edelman will play again this season.