Patriots' Stephon Gilmore out for Sunday’s game against Bills

The Patriots will be without cornerback Stephon Gilmore, defensive back Kyle Dugger, and offensive lineman Justin Herron for Sunday’s game against the Bills in Buffalo.

On Saturday, all three players were downgraded after initially being listed as questionable. Gilmore injured his knee in practice on Thursday and did not participate in Friday’s snowy stadium session. Dugger was limited in practice all week because of an ankle injury, as was Herron.

The absences of Gilmore and Dugger will test New England’s secondary. Gilmore, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, was on the field for 100 percent of the Patriots' defensive snaps in their last three games. Dugger, a second-round pick, also has earned consistent playing time in his first NFL season.