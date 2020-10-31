Rocky Lombardi, Michigan State deliver upset KO of Michigan

Rocky Lombardi threw for 323 yards, including 196 to Ricky White , and three touchdowns to help Michigan State stun the Wolverines, 27-24.

The people who mattered, though, had all the confidence they needed to pull off the upset.

Outside of Michigan State’s football program, few expected the visiting Spartans to beat No. 13 Michigan on Saturday.

“I know we were three-touchdown underdogs, but everybody on this team knew going into the game that we had a chance and we had a good chance,” Lombardi said.

The Spartans (1-1) appeared to be the better team all afternoon on both sides of the ball in Mel Tucker’s debut as coach in the rivalry.

Tucker became just the second coach to beat Michigan in his first attempt with the Spartans, joining Alabama coach Nick Saban, who did it in 1995. The former Colorado coach started his career as a graduate assistant for Saban at Michigan State in 1997.

“Just to be mentioned in the same breath with Coach Saban is humbling for me,” Tucker said. “But it’s more about our players and our staff coming together.”

The Wolverines (1-1) were favored to win by 20-plus points and ended up needing a late score to avoid losing by double digits.

Jim Harbaugh’s team never led and didn’t appear to have much energy in front of family and friends in their mostly empty stadium that holds 110,000-plus fans when there isn’t a pandemic.

Running back Hassan Haskins scored on a 2-yard run with 37 seconds left to help Michigan pull within 3 points. The onside kick was recovered by Michigan State’s Connor Heyward. Lombardi converted a fourth and 2 from the Michigan 36 with a sneak to seal the victory.

No. 16 Kansas State sent packing

Jarret Doege threw two touchdown passes, Dylan Tonkery returned an interception for a score, and host West Virginia beat No. 16 Kansas State, 37-10.

Leddie Brown rushed for 102 yards and a score for the Mountaineers (4-2).

Kansas State freshman Will Howard was intercepted three times and the Wildcats (4-2) went scoreless after halftime to see their four-game winning streak snapped.

The Big 12′s top defense held Kansas State to 225 total yards, including 73 after halftime.

Wake Forest runs over Syracuse

Kenneth Walker III ran for three touchdowns, Gavin Holmes scored on a 32-yard interception, and Wake Forest overpowered host Syracuse, 38-14.

Walker carried 16 times for 79 yards, scoring on runs of 1, 20, and 5 yards. Running mate Christian Beal-Smith picked up 87.

The Demon Deacons (4-2) gained 438 yards, 188 of it on the ground. The loss was the fourth straight for the Orange (1-6), who will play host to Boston College next Saturday.

Sam Hartman completed 19 of 33 for 250 yards and one touchdown, an 81-yard pass play to Jaquarii Roberson, who caught seven passes for 130 yards. The play, on a third and 6 early in the third quarter, squashed most thoughts of a Syracuse comeback. The Orange trailed just 17-7 at the time.

Hartman scrambled for some time, threw off his front foot, and found Roberson wide open.

“It wasn’t the prettiest pass. I looked up and I said, ‘Holy cow, he’s wide open,’ ” Hartman said. “Hats off to him for getting open.”

Just nine seconds later, Holmes scored on his pick six. Walker’s 5-yard scoring run put the game on ice.

Rex Culpepper was 15 of 27 for just 85 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions for Syracuse.

The injury-depleted Orange played without two key starters, running back Sean Tucker and safety Trill Williams. Among starters out for the season are starting quarterback Tommy DeVito and defensive back Andre Cisco.

Coastal Carolina remains perfect

Grayson McCall passed for 254 yards and four touchdowns, Jaivon Heiligh scored twice, and No. 20 Coastal Carolina cruised to a 51-0 victory over Georgia State (2-3) in Atlanta. CJ Marable added two rushing touchdowns and 100 all-purpose yards for the Chanticleers (6-0), who have their most wins in a season since joining FBS in 2017 . . . Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa looked like a different player Friday night in his home debut, instead keeping his composure and proving, in a thrilling 45-44 win over Minnesota, he is more than just the younger brother of Tua. Tagovailoa led a stunning fourth-quarter rally, bringing the Terps back from a 17-point deficit to force overtime. In the extra period, his 2-yard run (and Joseph Petrino’s kick) gave Maryland a 7-point lead. The Golden Gophers scored on their first overtime possession, but Brock Walker’s extra point floated wide right. Tagovailoa completed 26 of 35 passes for 394 yards with three touchdowns. He also ran eight times for 59 yards and two scores, complementing senior running back Jake Funk (career-high 221 rushing yards). The game marked the first time in Maryland history that the team had a 300-yard passer and a 200-yard rusher in the same game.