Sandwich field hockey beats the clock, Dennis-Yarmouth for Cape & Islands Atlantic title

“It’s like I told the girls, that’s why you play to the last whistle,” Beaton said. “Sometimes you get lucky. There was a little luck on our side today.”

The Blue Knights took her words to heart Saturday, when junior Haley McLaughlin rolled a pass from senior Macey White over the goal line with 2 seconds left in regulation to deliver Sandwich both a 2-1 win over Dennis-Yarmouth and a Cape & Islands League Atlantic Division title at DeConto Stadium.

One of the most important messages Sandwich field hockey coach Kelsey Beaton has instilled in her team is the importance of playing to the final whistle.

Junior Emma Dintino scored the first goal of her career for the Blue Knights (6-0-1) with around 12 minutes left in the game, breaking open what had been a scoreless tie through three quarters. Senior Caitie Walsh tied it up for the Dolphins (0-7) with about three minutes to go.

As the clock wound toward zero, Lily Tobin led one final rush for the Blue Knights, launching a pass from around the 40-yard line to White, who proceeded to dodge a few D-Y defenders before dishing to McLaughlin in the circle for the game-winner. The victory gave Sandwich its second C&I title in as many years.

Girls' soccer

Holliston 1, Medway 0 — Freshman Emma Houk scored in the second half for the Panthers (6-0-1), who remain unbeaten over their last 29 matches dating back to the 2018 Division 2 South tournament. Senior keeper MaryKate Ward recorded the shutout for Holliston.

Sandwich 3, Falmouth 2 — Senior Daria Horman scored twice and freshman Lily Hofmann tacked on another for the Blue Knights (6-1-1), who built up a three-goal lead in the first half and hung on to knock off the Clippers (0-4-1) in Cape & Islands League action. Senior Bridget Gleason assisted on all three goals for Sandwich.

Boys' soccer

Silver Lake 2, Hingham 1 — Captain Steve Gallagher scored both goals on Senior Day to lift the Lakers to the Patriot League victory.

Boys' cross-country

Bishop Stang 15, St. Joseph Prep 48 — Sophomore Andrew Caldera (19:25.5) and senior Danny Sullivan (19:25.7) crossed the line almost simultaneously as the Spartans swept the top five spots to roll to the Catholic Central League victory in the 3.1-mile Highland Park course. Sophomore Andrew Weaver (19:50), junior John Campbell (19:54) and senior Alessio Consoletti (21:17) rounded out the top finishers for Stang.

Lowell 15, Central Catholic 47 — Putting their depth on display, the Red Raiders (5-0) secured their second win of the week, surging past Central (3-1) in the snow at Shedd Park. Joeben Jacobs paced a Lowell sweep of the top six spots, covering the 2.4-mile course in 12:36. He was followed by Matt Morneau (2nd, 12:59), Nathan Petterson (3rd, 13:10), Ryan Courtney (4th, 13:13), Jack Courtney (5th, 13:22) and Bryan Velazquez (6th, 13:23).

Girls' cross-country

Bishop Stang 15, St. Joseph Prep 50 — Freshmen Julia Pelczarski (second, 25:40) and Lola Bergeron (third, 26:36) paced the victory for the Spartans over the snowy 3.1-mile Highland Park course. Seniors Gemma Laroche (sixth, 28:41) and Allie Baptiste (seventh, 28:48) competed in their final dual meet for Stang. St. Joseph Prep had only four runners competing.

Lowell 15, Central Catholic 40 — Senior captain Sarah Ames fueled the Red Raiders (5-0) to the Merrimack Valley Conference win, completing the 2.4-mile course at Shedd Park in 15:50.5. She was followed by teammates Annie Gilman (16:07.7), Kalie Sam (16:34.5), Anna Woodlock (16:38.5) and Erin McCabe (16:46.5).

Girls' volleyball

Central Catholic 3, Lowell 1 — Rachel Holliday had 8 kills and 8 service points, including a pair of aces, to lead Central in the Merrimack Valley Conference win. Lily Golden (6 kills), Maggie Smith (3 blocks), Kayleigh Holland (18 assists) and Sruthvika Kandru (10 digs) also contributed to the win.

Golf

The Massachusetts high school golf championship, scheduled for Sunday at Shaker Hills CC in Harvard, has been postponed to Nov. 8 because of wet conditions on the course. The event is sanctioned by the National High School Golf Association, with support from MassGolf and the New England PGA.

The field of 104 boys and girls is full. The top 10 finishers will receive an invite to the 2021 NHSGA Invitational at Pinehurst Resort.