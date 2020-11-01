On ‘SNL’, Jim Carrey’s Joe Biden hopes we ‘gain an hour and lose a president’ as Daylight Savings ends

“They say I’m eight points ahead. Poll numbers like that only go wrong once in a blue moon,” Carrey’s Biden said as he looked outside at a full blue moon illuminating the night sky.

In a cold open inspired by Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Raven", Jim Carrey returned as Joe Biden to recite a parodied version of the poem, warning that President Trump could win the election despite polls and without the popular vote — like he did in 2016.

Halloween , a full blue moon , and the end of Daylight Savings all fell on the same Saturday night, and “SNL” jumped on the opportunity to highlight all the rarities in its final episode before election day 2020.

He continued: “I was writing my election speech when somebody stopped me with a screech. It was a knock upon my chamber door. 'Twas someone still a little sore.”

Kate McKinnon’s Hillary Clinton entered the scene dressed as the raven itself.

“I said, ‘Raven, stop being such a drag. We’ve got this one the bag.’ It’s what every pundit said from shore to shore,” Carrey’s Biden said.

“Not Michael Moore. He said voters are being undercounted in the polls. Also, even if you do win on Tuesday, the election could still be stolen from you, so,” McKinnon’s Clinton said.

The episode was hosted by comedian John Mulaney, who touched on Tuesday’s election in his opening monologue:

“On Nov. 3 there’s an elderly man contest,” Mulaney said before offering a sobering reminder: “But just rest assured that no matter what happens, nothing much will change in the United States.”

Mulaney, who is a Chicago native, also told a story about his 94-year-old grandmother who lives in Massachusetts.

“She was going to go to the Marblehead, Massachusetts, DMV to tell them that she lost her license,” Mulaney said, explaining that at the age of 88, his grandmother, Carolyn Stanton, didn’t actually lose her license but wanted to replace an unflattering photo.

“She said, ‘I lost my license, and I need a new license and a new photo.' And the guy there said, ‘Do you have proof of an ID?’ And she took out her license and she said, ‘You caught me in a lie,’" Mulaney recalled.

Mulaney’s grandmother isn’t the only family member with Massachusetts ties. His mother, Ellen, was born and raised in Marblehead, and his great-grandfather, George R. Bates, was a Republican mayor of Salem who also served as congressman from 1918 to 1924. Mulaney’s great-uncle, William H. Bates, the son of George R. Bates, also served as a Massachusetts congressman from 1950 to 1969.













Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.