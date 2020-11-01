Boston man arrested on OUI charge after allegedly striking off-duty nurse helping at scene of R.I. crash

A Boston man was arrested early Sunday morning after he allegedly fatally struck an off-duty nurse from Stoughton helping at a scene of a rollover crash on Interstate 95 in Pawtucket, R.I. and then fleeing the scene while driving under the influence, police said.

When Rhode Island State Police responded to the rollover crash on I-95 north near exit30 at 1:44 a.m., they were told that a Good Samaritan—later identified as Jennifer Toscano, 34, - was struck by a red vehicle that did not stop, Rhode Island State Police said in a statement.

Toscano was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.