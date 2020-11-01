Boston police arrest third suspect in gunfight near Newbury Street

He is charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon, discharging a gun within 500 feet of a dwelling, and other gun offenses. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

Shaquan Pinkney, 26, of Roxbury was arrested on a warrant Friday afternoon, police said in a statement.

Boston police on Sunday announced the arrest of a third suspect in a gunfight involving four men that broke out near a well-traveled shopping area in Back Bay last week.

No one was injured in the shooting that took place around 4 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Fairfield and Newbury streets, officials said in a statement. Several cars in the area were damaged by gunshots, and police later recovered a gun from a blue recycling bin.

Two Boston men, 24-year-old Rashawn Bly and 23-year-old Walter Coleman, were arrested on gun charges at the scene, officials said.

A fourth suspect has not been arrested, police said.

Witnesses told police they saw two men running down a public alley between Newbury Street and Commonwealth Avenue, toward the Boston Common, last Tuesday, officials said. Police tracked Bly to Public Alley 437 where he was placed under arrest. Coleman was arrested a short time later after police surveyed the area from a the roof of a nearby building and found him lying on the ground inside a fenced backyard on Commonwealth Avenue.

During their investigation, officials found a Baretta 9 milimeter gun in a city recycling bin near 173 Newbury Street, police said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, according to police.

