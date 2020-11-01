Cases of COVID-19 linked to Fitchburg church grow to nearly 150; 40 cases tied to hockey, according to city

Curry said the city’s health department has concerns about further spread of the virus as many of those cases involve people who are asymptomatic.

The city is also facing more than 40 confirmed cases tied to local hockey programs, according to Stephen D. Curry, Fitchburg’s director of public health.

The number of COVID-19 cases linked to a Fitchburg church has grown to nearly 150 after officials reported more than two dozen cases tied to the church last weekend, according to the city’s public health director.

“This is particularly dangerous as it may be contributing to further spread of COVID-19 in the community,” Curry said in a statement Saturday.

Fitchburg has had 1,126 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 85 residents have died from the virus, Mayor Stephen DiNatale said on Facebook Saturday.

The city is among the state’s “higher risk” communities and is marked as red on the state’s COVID-19 map, according to the Department of Public Health. It has a daily incidence rate of more than 21 cases per 100,000 people.

Most of the cases connected to the Crossroads Community Church stemmed from activities held on and around Oct. 18, Curry said. Last weekend, officials had reported 28 cases linked to the church. Contact tracing continued, and identified the additional cases tied to the church.

The confirmed cases related to ice and deck hockey were also uncovered with contact tracing, according to Curry.

On Tuesday, a Mobile COVID-19 Test Site will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Coggshall Park Stone House, the city said in the statement. People who wish to be tested should use the entrance at 165 Elective Ave., near the Knights of Columbus location, Curry’s statement said.

The test site is being conducted in collaboration with the city, the state Department of Public Health and Fallon Ambulance Service, according to Curry.

“The site is intended to target Crossroads Church folks as well as Hockey players and staff but is open to the public and is a free Nasopharyngeal Swab test site,” according to the statement.

On Oct. 21, the church announced on Facebook that due to the “increase and rapid acceleration of COVID-19 in Massachusetts,” it had cancelled its Oct. 25 in-person gatherings “in order to make improvements to our facilities.”

The church said it would be taking extra cautionary steps to keep people safe and asked anyone who didn’t feel well or had flu-like symptoms to stay home “and/or” get tested.

On Oct. 25, it posted a reminder on Facebook that all in-person and online services were cancelled: “We apologize for the technical difficulties,” the post said.

Neither post referenced COVID-19 cases that had been tracked back to the church. A representative of the church did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.









