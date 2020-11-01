Health Connector open enrollment starts Sunday

“At this time, more than ever, people need access to quality, affordable health coverage they can use,” said Louis Gutierrez, the Health Connector’s executive director, in the statement.

Anyone who needs health insurance at the start of 2021 must apply, pick a plan, and pay the first month’s premium by Dec. 23, the Health Connector said in a statement.

Open enrollment for the Massachusetts Health Connector begins Sunday and is scheduled to be open until Jan. 23, according to the agency.

People who receive their coverage through COBRA could save money through the Health Connector, Gutierrez said. COBRA is the federal law that allows workers and their families who lose health benefits to continue benefits for limited times under some circumstances including job loss.

Advertisement

The Health Connector is the state-based health insurance exchange that offers commercial plans to people who do not get coverage through their employer or other sources, the statement said.

The Health Connector also offers subsidized plans to those who are income eligible through the ConnectorCare program, which can provide lower premiums and co-pays and no deductibles to those enrolling in a plan, the statement said.

People with household incomes at 300 percent of the federal poverty level or lower may qualify for ConnectorCare, according to the Health Connector’s website.

The Health Connector offers 18 navigator organizations across the state to help anyone with questions, the statement said. The organization urges people to reach out as soon as possible because the navigators become fully scheduled around the Dec. 23 deadline.

Massachusetts residents who needs health insurance can fill out an application at www.MAhealthconnector.org.

Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.