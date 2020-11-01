HomeGoods worker rescued from stuck elevator in Downtown Crossing

Firefighters were called to the store at 350 Washington St. about 9:30 a.m. Using ladders, ropes and a harness, firefighters helped the worker escape the elevator, which had become stuck two stories below ground in a blind elevator shaft, the fire department said.

A worker at HomeGoods in Downtown Crossing was rescued from a stuck elevator Sunday morning where they waited for about an hour as Boston firefighters worked to get them out, the fire department said.

Nobody was injured, and it is was not immediately clear what caused the elevator to malfunction, the fire department said.

“We thank the Boston Fire Department for its timely response, and are pleased to report that our Associate was uninjured," said Andrew Mastrangelo, a spokesperson for the TJX Companies, which owns HomeGoods.

Mastrangelo said the elevator is being repaired.

Correspondent Adam Sennott contributed to this story.

