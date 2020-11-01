Poised between hope and fear, voters write a new chapter

I’ve come to realize that what has filled me with wonder has been the sense that politically, we are constantly on the verge of writing a new chapter in our history.

The closing pitches by candidates. The enthusiastic crowds. The sense of drama, even when outcomes seem clear.

For a long time, I’ve loved few things the way I’ve savored the last weekend of campaigns.

As with so much else, it’s been different in 2020. Like a lot of people, I’m counting the hours until the polls close. Never mind fun, or intrigue; we’re all desperate to see how the movie ends.

It isn’t that the home stretch of this campaign has lacked drama. For example, there was that exciting moment in Texas where a caravan of Trump supporters surrounded a Biden bus, eventually forcing the cancellation of a campaign event.

Speaking of Texas, election lawyers have also been busy there — in a taste of things to come? — trying, unsuccessfully, to persuade judges to toss out 112,000 drive-in ballots in heavily Democratic Harris County.

The race feels close, and President Trump, trailing in polls nationally and in a number of swing states, has stuck to his consistent message: COVID is exaggerated, and we should all just stop “living in fear.” He mocked Laura Ingraham of Fox News for wearing a mask at one of his rallies, taunting his sometime ally for being “politically correct.”

I don’t think I’ve ever agreed with Ingraham about anything in my life, but give her this: It’s smart not to want to suffer the fate of poor Herman Cain, who died after not wearing a mask at a Trump rally.

Trump’s taunts have become familiar, but in the strange final days of this race without precedent, stagecraft felt decisively overtaken by reality. As 1,000 Americans a day continue to die at the hands of an implacable, invisible foe, declaring anyone’s concerns overblown became impossible to take seriously.

“We’re in for a whole lot of hurt. It’s not a good situation,” Dr. Anthony S. Fauci told The Washington Post. “All the stars are aligned in the wrong place as you go into the fall and winter season, with people congregating at home indoors. You could not possibly be positioned more poorly.”

We in Massachusetts are not immune to those worries. Our cases have been increasing. More communities are in the dreaded red zone. In Boston, city officials have openly floated the idea of shutting down indoor dining again, in a desperate bid to get things under control.

And to Trump’s dismay, the virus has held steady as the issue that overshadows all others. More than anything else, we’ve become a country that simply wants our lives back.

As Trump was arguing, nonsensically, that we are rounding some corner, Joe Biden was doing what he has done for weeks. He was wearing a mask. He was promising to follow science. He was making the case that unity, not division, offers a path forward, in his appearances in swing states.

No one knows who is going to win, or even when we’ll know who won. But Trump’s campaign — like his presidency — has been striking in its narrow focus on those who already support him. He has been almost unique among presidents in his disdain for the millions of Americans who don’t support him.

That’s much of the reason why this Election Day is such a source of tension, especially among Democrats. This isn’t a president with whom they disagree. This is a president who sees America in terms of love and hate, and has encouraged the same in his supporters.

So we’re anxious. But we’re also full of excitement — at the prospect of writing another chapter in our history. A chapter in which resentment no longer drives our government, in which hope and unity are not quaint, naive ideas. That is the spirit, I believe, that has led a record 90 million Americans to vote early.

Can hope overcome fear? We’ll all find out together.

Just maybe not Tuesday night.

Adrian Walker is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at adrian.walker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Adrian_Walker.