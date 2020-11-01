Police shoot beanbag gun at man with knife who allegedly threatened people in downtown Boston

Boston police officers used a beanbag gun to shoot a New Hampshire man they say ran down the streets of downtown Boston early Sunday morning holding a knife, telling them to shoot him, police said.
Kenneth Kelley, 42 of Londonderry, N.H., was briefly hospitalized early Sunday before law enforcement officers took him to jail. Police did not report any other injuries.
A group of people near Downtown Crossing approached a police sergeant just before 1:40 a.m. and said a man had been swinging a knife at them, police said. Officers saw Kelley at Winter and Washington streets, caught up to him and told him to get on the ground and drop the knife, police said.
Kelley started running away from the officers, yelling that he did nothing wrong and telling officers to shoot him, police said. The officers chased after him and used their pepper spray, which they said had “minimal effect."
Officers stopped Kelley on Federal Street. A sergeant fired a beanbag gun at Kelley, hitting him, and a group of officers ran toward Kelley and arrested him, police said.
Kelley faces charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, disturbing the peace, and resisting arrest.
The Boston Police Department’s Firearm Discharge Investigation Team will investigate the police response, a police spokesman said.
