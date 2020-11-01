State reports 22 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths, 1,139 new confirmed cases

In Massachusetts, the three-day average of COVID-19 deaths was 19 as of Thursday, the state reported Sunday. Over the course of the preceding week, that average had fluctuated between a low of 17 and a high of 22.

The latest state data brought Massachusetts' confirmed death toll to 9,788, while the total number of confirmed cases climbed to 155,660.

The state’s Department of Public Health reported 22 new confirmed deaths due to the coronavirus Sunday, as well as 1,139 new confirmed cases.

On Sunday, the state reported 16,724 new people received molecular tests for the virus, bringing the total number of people who received that test to nearly 2.76 million.

The state’s seven-day average positive rate, calculated from all those tests administered, dipped slightly, to 1.8 percent Saturday. In data released by the state Sunday, that rate dropped from 1.9 percent reported a day earlier.

Another measure of positivity, based on daily positive tests per people tested, was 6.1 percent Saturday, according to the state. Some experts have suggested that positive tests per people tested is a better measure of the pandemic.

The three-day average number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals reached 602 Saturday, the state reported. And the state reported one hospital Saturday was using surge capacity to treat those patients.

Across the US, more than 230,000 people have died from the virus, and nearly 9.2 million cases have been reported, according to Johns Hopkins University Sunday.

