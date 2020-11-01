Two people stabbed in Boston Seaport District

Two people were stabbed in Boston’s Seaport District on Sunday evening, police said.
Officers found two people suffering from apparent stab wounds after responding to 49 Melcher St. around 6:20 p.m., according to Officer Shandra Pinto, a department spokeswoman.
Both people were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
A property listing describes The Lofts at 49 Melcher St. as a 5-story building with a mix of residential lofts and businesses in the Fort Point Channel area.
This story is developing and will be updated.
