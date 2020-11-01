fb-pixel

Two people stabbed in Boston Seaport District

By Abigail Feldman Globe Correspondent,Updated November 1, 2020, 15 minutes ago

Two people were stabbed in Boston’s Seaport District on Sunday evening, police said.

Officers found two people suffering from apparent stab wounds after responding to 49 Melcher St. around 6:20 p.m., according to Officer Shandra Pinto, a department spokeswoman.

Both people were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

A property listing describes The Lofts at 49 Melcher St. as a 5-story building with a mix of residential lofts and businesses in the Fort Point Channel area.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.