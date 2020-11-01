Waltham man dies after being stabbed in attack in his home Halloween night

A man died in the hospital after he was stabbed in his Waltham home Saturday night and authorities are looking for his attacker, according to the Middlesex district attorney’s office.

Kevin Fitzgerald, 61, called 911 shortly after 9 p.m. and reported he had been stabbed inside his home on Alder Street. He was unable to identify who attacked him, the district attorney’s office said.

Fitzgerald, who was found alone inside the home, was taken to Newton Wellesley Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to the district attorney’s office.