Waltham man dies after being stabbed in attack in his home Halloween night

A man died in the hospital after he was stabbed in his Waltham home Saturday night and authorities are looking for his attacker, according to the Middlesex district attorney’s office.
Kevin Fitzgerald, 61, called 911 shortly after 9 p.m. and reported he had been stabbed inside his home on Alder Street. He was unable to identify who attacked him, the district attorney’s office said.
Fitzgerald, who was found alone inside the home, was taken to Newton Wellesley Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to the district attorney’s office.
No arrests have been made as of Sunday afternoon and it is unknown if this was a random attack, the district attorney’s office said.
Investigators believe the person who stabbed Fitzgerald may have been seen in the area of Alder Street shortly before the attack.
Anyone with information or who may have seen something happen are asked to call the Waltham Police Detective Division at 781-314-3550.
The investigation is being carried out by the Middlesex district attorney’s office, the Massachusetts State Police, and the Waltham Police Department.