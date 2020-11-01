Another historic gender gap likely as Trump flails with women in polls

Donald Trump owes his presidency in large part to men, and especially white men, who decisively backed him over Hillary Clinton four years ago even as a majority of women voted for her. But it’s women who appear to be on his mind as he contemplates national polls that show him consistently eight percentage points or more behind Democrat Joe Biden, driven in large part by Trump’s deficit with female voters.

“Women did so great“ under his policies, he claimed, before appearing to get verbally stuck on the group. “Women. Women. Women did great.”

LITITZ, Pa. — President Trump lingered on a certain demographic when he began ticking off his economic accomplishments during a recent rally in this crucial battleground state.

Advertisement

In Lansing, Mich., last week, Trump said he loved women “much more than the men,” and asked for their support.

“We’re getting your husbands back to work,” he told them in a comment that hearkened back to a different era. And in Johnston, Pa., last month, he hit a more plaintive note. “Suburban women, will you please like me?” he asked.

When Trump won in 2016, it was with the support of 52 percent of men but just 41 percent of women, according to exit polls — an 11-point gender gap that was tied for the largest by a presidential candidate in four decades. Polls suggest this year the gap could be even larger. Recent surveys peg it between 8 and 19 percentage points as Biden and his female running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, improve on Clinton’s strength with women.

Trump’s male appeal is strongest among white men, especially those without college degrees, but he consistently appeals to more men than women across race and class categories. While women complain in surveys that Trump doesn’t seem to care about people like them, men are much less likely to be turned off by Trump’s personality, pollsters say.

Advertisement

“Business people, we’re direct, we just want to get the job done,” said Pankaj Sharma, a 51-year-old business owner from Spring City who is supporting Trump this year. “We don’t have time to be politically eloquent about things.”

Trump, who has danced along to the gay anthem “Macho Man” at some recent rallies and was caught on tape years ago suggesting he grabbed women’s genitals without consent, also appeals directly to traditional gender roles in the way he speaks, as when he told Michigan women that he would get their husbands back to work. About a quarter of the adult population in the US is unmarried women, and both spouses work in about half of married couples, but Trump’s rhetoric rarely speaks to that reality.

“I love his masculinity,” said 23-year-old Yuta Suzuki, who was on his way into Trump’s recent rally in Lititz, a small community in southeastern Pennsylvania. “I think America needs a strong father-like figure.”

But for every Trump supporter who likes his approach and style, there appears to be a woman who has been turned off. He underperformed with college-educated white women in 2016 — a harbinger of the political pickle he now faces in the affluent suburbs of Philadelphia.

“Donald Trump’s demeanor and style and rejection of even the appearance of what George W. Bush called ‘compassionate conservatism’ pushed a lot of even white women, who had been a pretty strong constituency of the Republican party, away from the GOP in 2016,” said Lara Putnam, a history professor at the University of Pittsburgh.

Advertisement

Trump narrowly won white women in Pennsylvania in 2016, but they kept steadily moving away from him after his election. Red and purple suburban counties surrounding Philadelphia swung blue in 2018 — powered by a surge of women volunteering, organizing, voting, and running for office. Recent polls suggest that far more women than men rate Trump poorly on his handling of race relations and the coronavirus pandemic.

“I can tell you that a lot of women are burning with a white hot anger,” said Michele Wherley, a Democrat who is running for the Pennsylvania state house in Republican Lancaster County. “And they have been waiting for four years to vote for another presidential candidate.”

Some Trump supporters said they also noticed the trend among women in their communities since 2016. Deb Boger, a 68-year-old retired realtor from Lebanon who supports Trump, broke off a friendship after a close friend became more politically active for Democrats.

“I got tired of the negativity,” Boger said. “I couldn’t deal with it anymore.”

The Trump campaign has sent Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump to court women voters in some of the suburban counties in Pennsylvania where his support has slipped, to peddle a softer-edged message.

“I do not always agree with the way he says things,” Melania Trump said in an appearance in Chester County last week, referencing the president’s uncensored Twitter account. “But it is important to hear that he speaks directly to the people he serves.”

Advertisement

It’s a message that resonates with voters like Michelle Orris, 56, a resident of the affluent suburb of Chester Springs who supports Trump — especially his tax cuts — despite some quibbles with his style. “I roll my eyes every time I see him on TV,” Orris said on her way to vote for the president with her 86-year-old mother. “But I love the policies.”

Still, the outreach doesn’t appear to have made a dent overall. A recent New York Times/Siena College poll showed 54 percent of Pennsylvania women plan to vote for Biden compared to 44 percent of men. Overall, Biden holds an average lead of 5 percentage points in the state — less than his national average.

“There’s a real energy in this community, and I think it started with the women’s march,” said Representative Chrissy Houlahan, who became one of four women elected to represent Pennsylvania in Congress in the blue wave election of 2018 that shook up the state’s formerly all-male delegation. “In this community over the last four years, it has not faded.”

Houlahan, with her tiny Jack Russell terrier in hand, kicked off a door-to-door canvass of female volunteers with the gun safety group Moms Demand Action on Saturday in Chester County. Less than 50 miles away, thousands of Trump fans gathered to hear him speak at another rally in Reading as he continued barnstorming the state.

Advertisement

The Democratic female volunteers were not bothered by the show of enthusiasm from the other side, confident that their quieter organizing work would pay off.

“I’m hoping this election sends the signal that you don’t have to be the loudest person in the room,” said Erin Buchner, who wore a Ruth Bader Ginsburg-adorned mask as she knocked on doors. “You just have to be the person who’s willing to do the work.”

Liz Goodwin can be reached at elizabeth.goodwin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lizcgoodwin.