Surrounded, pepper sprayed, and stranded: Three moments that highlight a tumultuous final week on the campaign trail

Between interrupted campaign buses, scrapped campaign events, and face-offs with law enforcement at the polls, here are some rocky moments from the campaign trail over the past few days.

But in an election cycle largely defined by the COVID-19 pandemic, a collapsing economy, and a nation that’s deeply divided on race, health care policy, and other fundamental issues, the final week before election 2020 has had its fair share of trying moments.

Election Day is only two days away, and President Trump and former vice president Joe Biden are closing in on their final moments on the campaign trail with rallies and speeches across the country.

Vehicles with Trump flags surround a Biden-Harris campaign bus on a Texas highway

On Friday, a Biden-Harris campaign bus heading from San Antonio to Austin was surrounded by Trump supporters in their vehicles, attempting to slow the bus down, according to a report from the New York Times.

The bus was occupied by campaign staff workers, who had to scrap two events Friday out of “an abundance of caution,” Democratic party officials said. In one instance, the vehicles pulled in front of the bus and tried to stop in the middle of the highway.

“Rather than engage in productive conversation about the drastically different visions that Joe Biden and Donald Trump have for our country, Trump supporters in Texas instead decided to put our staff, surrogates, supporters, and others in harm’s way,” Tariq Thowfeek, the Texas communications director for the Biden for President campaign, said in a statement.

“Our supporters will continue to organize their communities for Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Democrats up and down the ballot,” Thowfeek said, “and to the Texans who disrupted our events: We’ll see you on November 3rd.”

Police in North Carolina arrest and pepper spray protesters during march to polls

Police in Graham, N.C., fired “pepper-based vapor" Saturday that left demonstrators, including children, coughing at an “I Am Change” march for voter turnout.

The crowd of about 400 stopped at a Confederate monument on their way to an early-voting site. The monument has been the site of months of clashes between anti-racism activists and self-proclaimed white nationalists.

Members of the march said they were listening to speeches about racial justice and the importance of voting when officers began to yell at them to disperse. The officers then began firing spray, according to witnesses.

In a statement released late Saturday afternoon, Graham police said they made eight arrests. Police said rally organizers didn’t have permission to block the roadways near the Alamance County’s courthouse. The Rev. Greg Drumwright of nearby Greensboro, N.C., the march’s organizer, said the group had permission to be at the courthouse and that police escorted the group onto the roadways.

Drumwright said on a Facebook video Saturday evening that he was among those arrested and that he had been released and ordered not to return to Graham for 72 hours.

“We’re shaken. We are tattered. We’re torn,” he said. “There are people that did not vote today because the police released tear gas and pepper spray.”

Trump supporters stranded in cold after shuttle bus delays in Nebraska

President Trump hosted a rally Tuesday in Omaha, Nebraska, at Eppley AIrfield. But after the president took off on Air Force One, many of his supporters waited as long as three-and-a-half hours in the freezing cold to get home due to shuttle bus delays.

Six people were taken to the hospital, according to KETV.

Reporters at the rally noted long lines of Trump supporters waiting for the buses, with many huddling for warmth as the temperature dropped. Though the president left shortly after 9 p.m., the rally site wasn’t clear of supporters until 12:30 a.m.

Trump was in Omaha because Nebraska awards one elector in its congressional district, which could be crucial if the race is close.

