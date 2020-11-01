Trump focuses on his base in final blizzard of rallies before Election Day

As the president traverses thousands of miles to hold 17 rallies in eight states through Monday night, his closing message is a classic display of the kind of red meat tailored specifically to animate his most faithful supporters. Convinced that it's too late to change the minds of voters who are not yet sold on Trump, the president's advisers are intensely focused on turning out those who are.

In a frenzied burst of campaigning in the last days of the presidential race, President Donald Trump has accused doctors of fabricating coronavirus deaths for money, pantomimed a physical fight with Democratic rival Joe Biden, mocked a Fox News host for wearing a mask and celebrated his supporters for using pickup trucks to ambush a Biden campaign bus on a Texas highway.

Trump's decision to forgo a broad, unifying closing message and instead double down on appealing to a narrow but enthusiastic slice of the electorate is a gamble. Whether it pays off or becomes a cautionary tale will not be known until the polls close Tuesday and the votes are counted.

After Democrats built up a lead in early and absentee voting, Trump is banking on a surge of support on Election Day to make up ground and deliver him a second against-the-odds victory.

"A great red wave is forming," Trump said in Newtown, Pa., at the first of four rallies in that pivotal state on Saturday. "As sure as we're here together, that wave is forming. And they see it, they see it on all sides and there's not a thing they can do about it."

The final weekend of a re-election campaign that launched on Jan. 20, 2017, featured Trump in classic form - an only slightly changed version of the man who kicked off his campaign for president in 2015 by disparaging Mexican immigrants, boasting about crowd size and attacking the nation's political leaders as "stupid."

The battle scars he has picked up over a turbulent four-year term marked by investigations, indictments, leaks, record turnover, tell-all books and searing national division have only deepened his sense of personal grievance. The final stretch of campaign rallies - which could double as a farewell tour if he loses Tuesday's election to Biden - has offered the president multiple stages from which to air his complaints and channel his supporters' disdain for the political establishment.

In front of large crowds that defied public health guidelines in the middle of a pandemic, Trump offered a defiant closing message about the forces he battled during his first term, claiming that his willingness to fight them is one reason he deserves a second term.

"We did not come this far and fight this hard only to surrender our country back to the Washington swamp," Trump said Friday in Waterford Township, Mich.

That event kicked off a four-day stretch of rallies taking him to Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Wisconsin. By the time he holds his final rally in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Monday night, Trump will have given his stump speech to tens of thousands of potential voters.

The president's allies say he is smart to make a bet on rallying his troops at this stage of the campaign, with few undecided voters left and more to be gained from juicing turnout than from winning converts.

"The weekend before election, you're not changing minds," said Bryan Lanza, an adviser on Trump's 2016 campaign and transition. "You're not IDing supporters, you're just turning them out. That's where we are. Persuasion is done. He's got to turn out what's there."

Trump is under more pressure to turn out his base voters in the last days of the race due to the unprecedented partisan split between Americans who vote early and those voting on Election Day.

More than 90 million Americans have already voted early or by absentee ballot, according to data maintained by the U.S. Elections Project, a nonpartisan early-voting tracker. Democrats have an edge over Republicans in several swing states, and Trump has explicitly told his supporters to cast their votes in person on Tuesday.

Republicans have been closing the gap on Democrats in recent days, and the Trump campaign is relying on the president's frenetic pace of rallies to put him over the top.

"We have to get every one of our voters out," said a senior campaign official, who, like, others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal strategy. "It's not about persuasion. It's about driving our people to the polls."

The president's strategy carries risks. His embrace of the conspiracy theories spread by his most ardent supporters about the coronavirus pandemic has driven away potential supporters, according to polls.

Trump has increasingly used his rallies to promote misinformation about the deadly virus, downplaying it and bemoaning the fact that it continues to dominate news coverage. He has told supporters that the country was "rounding the turn" on the virus even as the case count soars to record levels, and claimed without evidence that a vaccine has been held up until after the election due to politics. On Friday, he mocked Fox News host Laura Ingraham for wearing a mask to his crowded Michigan rally.

"No way!" he said from the stage. "She's wearing a mask? She's being very politically correct!"

During the same rally, Trump made the baseless accusation that doctors are inflating the number of patients who died of covid-19 to "get more money."

"Now they'll say, 'Oh that's terrible what he said,' but that's true," Trump said of his false allegation. "It's like $2,000 more, so you get more money."

The American Medical Association called the claim "malicious, outrageous, and completely misguided" in a statement Friday, without naming Trump.

Trump's conspiratorial approach to the pandemic comes as the number of Americans dying each day has begun to increase, along with the rising caseload and hospitalizations.

More than 230,000 Americans have died of covid-19, and more than 9 million have been infected.

The worsening crisis has created an opening for Biden, who has repeatedly criticized Trump's handling of the pandemic. The former vice president, who has also stepped up his campaigning in the final days of the race, has eschewed large rallies to follow public health guidelines for slowing the spread of the disease.

At a Saturday rally in Flint, Mich., Biden said Trump had "waved the white flag of surrender to the virus" and slammed the president for claiming doctors were inflating covid-19 death counts.

"Imagine where we would be if we had a president who wore a mask instead of mocked it?" he said.

Biden's focus on the coronavirus has annoyed Trump, who on Saturday told supporters he could physically knock Biden down with a "slight slap."

Trump's defiant stance has alarmed some of his advisers, who have said he should take a different tone on an issue that is one of his weakest with voters.

Some aides have resigned themselves to accepting that the president is not going to become more publicly empathetic, even if it would help him electorally.

But as Trump campaigns with an aggressive message tailored for his base, the Republican National Committee and other campaign officials have tried to present a softer message to the public with television ads designed to appeal to a broader audience.

The closing television ad from the Trump campaign, released Saturday, featured a mostly positive message about the "strength of the American people." It included images of health-care workers and police officers - and no mentions of Biden.

"We've faced our toughest challenge and we are overcoming, just like we always do," the narrator says in the spot.

Trump's advisers determined in recent months that the "outsider" message was the president's most powerful argument, just as it was in 2016, aides said. They have showed him polling about the unpopularity of Washington and Congress. Trump has told advisers that the outsider, drain-the-swamp message gets larger cheers than anything else on the campaign trail.

The president's speechwriters have worked in lines in his stump speech aimed at bolstering that image.

"And if I don't always play by the rules of Washington and the Washington establishment, it's because I was elected to fight for you, and I fight harder than any president has ever fought for the great people of this country," Trump said Friday in Green Bay, Wis. He has repeated some version of that line at least 10 times in recent days as his campaign has traveled to such places as West Salem, Wis., Omaha, and Martinsburg, Pa.

But just as often, he has veered away from his prepared remarks to offer controversial running commentary to his supporters. He has fed off crowds chanting "Lock him up!" about Biden and "Superman!" about him. Shortly before his fourth rally of the day in Pennsylvania on Saturday, Trump tweeted a video of several of his supporters forming an intimidating vehicle caravan around a Biden campaign bus as it attempted to drive down a Texas highway.

"I LOVE TEXAS!" the president wrote.

Some of the president's advisers have said that the fact that he is closing out the campaign with so many rallies across the country is more important than the specific comments he's making. Kellyanne Conway, Trump's former campaign manager and former White House counselor, said voters will be swayed by Trump's display of energy and grit.

"Most undecided voters are not going to vote on every jot and tittle of these last few days," she said. "What they'll see is what's undeniable - a president with the energy, enthusiasm and engagement who is running through the tape ... to make his case in a town near you."

Trump has mocked Biden for keeping a lighter campaign schedule, and his aides have said Biden has failed to garner the needed enthusiasm among his base to win. As he rallies his own supporters, who are overwhelmingly White, Trump is hoping for a repeat of 2016, when a drop-off in Black voter turnout helped him prevail in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

At recent rallies, Trump has blasted Biden for supporting the 1994 crime bill and celebrated what he characterized as low Black turnout for the Democrat.

"The Black vote's not turning out to vote for him," Trump said Friday in Green Bay. "They're not showing up to vote, and others aren't either."

Democrats say that kind of rhetoric will help them boost turnout in the final stage of the race.

Research commissioned by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee found that Black voters in key states were more motivated to vote when they believed Republicans were involved in voter suppression, according to an internal memo.

Trump "celebrating low turnout in any case only adds fuel to the fire," said an official with the DCCC involved in outreach to minority voters.

But Trump's campaign says Democrats have mostly tapped the well of their support in the historic early-voting period, leaving Trump with an opportunity to use his rallies to create a surge of last-minute votes that will propel him to a second term.

“At this stage of the campaign, the only thing that matters is getting people to vote and we know that a huge percentage of President Trump’s supporters will vote on Election Day,” said Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh. “The rallies are a key component of that, and so is our massive ground game we’ve spent five years developing.”