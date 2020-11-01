Welcome to November. For Trump, the October surprise never came

But as the campaign nears an end, and with most national and battleground-state polls showing Trump struggling, the cavalry of an October surprise that helped him overtake Hillary Clinton in 2016 has not arrived.

President Trump began the fall campaign rooting for, and trying to orchestrate, a last-minute surprise that would vault him ahead of Joe Biden.

That has left Trump running on a record of an out-of-control pandemic, an economy staggered by disease, and questions about his own style and conduct that have made him a polarizing figure.

Some events that flashed across the political landscape gave Trump’s political circle hope for a lift: an opening on the Supreme Court, street protests that the president sought to blame on Democrats and even his three-day hospitalization with the coronavirus, which some advisers had hoped might make him more empathetic.

None of it appears to have made a difference. If anything, the come-and-go nature of what seemed like earth-moving moments underlined the central and fundamentally stable dynamics of the race. Opinions about Trump are largely set.

More than anything, the race was defined by the pandemic that exploded into the public consciousness in March and that Trump has struggled to manage as both a health care and a political issue.

The nation experienced a new spike in daily infections — almost 100,000 on Friday — as infections jumped in particular across the Midwest.

“State nears shortage of ICU beds,” the banner headline in The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel warned on the eve of Trump’s visit to the battleground state of Wisconsin on Friday.

The spiraling of bad news about the pandemic overwhelmed a glimmer of good economic news for the White House: a record increase in third-quarter economic growth.

“The October surprise happened in March,” said Mike DuHaime, a Republican strategist who managed the 2008 presidential bid of Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor who is now one of Trump’s lawyers.

Jennifer Palmieri, a top adviser to Clinton in 2016, said that “the underlying factors of life in America right now are so dramatic in and of themselves” that the idea that the race could be transformed by a news event, as happened with Clinton in 2016, had always seemed like a long shot.

“A pandemic, an economic downturn,” she said. “People decided a long time ago which side they were on. In the end, October was not surprising. Not this year.”

Trump can still win on his own. He could repeat his 2016 Electoral College victory by turning out white blue-collar supporters who typically do not vote in large numbers and whom many pollsters undercounted last time. But the hurdle is higher. That improbable victory was the result of not only his resonant appeal to Americans alienated from the political establishment but also of events that rocked the final weeks of the campaign.

But Biden is not Clinton. She did not have a reservoir of good will to help her overcome the rush of damaging news in the final weeks — in particular, the last-minute on-again, off-again investigation of her e-mails by James Comey, the FBI director.

By contrast, Trump survived even after the release of an audiotape — in October, of course — in which he was heard boasting of how he had grabbed women by the genitals without their consent. While polls in 2016 showed that many voters were choosing between two candidates they did not like, this time around, Biden is viewed favorably in many battleground states.

The two biggest external shocks to the race were the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the president’s hospitalization with the coronavirus in early October. Trump defied Democratic opposition in insisting on a confirmation vote before Election Day for Ginsburg’s successor, Amy Coney Barrett. But it turned out to be a less electric battle than either side had expected, and there is little evidence it changed the dynamics of the presidential race.

Trump’s bout with COVID-19, rather than rallying Americans around him, crystallized the dangers of his laissez-faire approach to health guidelines and the centrality of the virus to American life.

“It’s easy to see how this election could have played out differently if the president’s behavior and policies had been different,” said David Wasserman, an editor at The Cook Political Report. “But the exogenous events — the bombshells of the Supreme Court vacancy and Trump’s illness — didn’t do much to alter the trajectory of the race. If anything, they marginally helped Biden.”

























































Of course, some fear there could be a November surprise. Democrats, even as they view encouraging polls, worry that Trump and the Republicans could upend the election through suppression tactics and legal challenges that wind up before the Supreme Court.

Still, DuHaime said the conditions in 2020 set a high bar for a repeat of the external events that helped lift Trump late in 2016, which included not only the Comey letter but the damaging flood of e-mails stolen by Russia and released by WikiLeaks. And Joe Biden, unlike Clinton, has not spent 25 years as the target of conservative attacks.

“People aren’t suddenly going to believe you’re corrupt two weeks before the election,” DuHaime said.



