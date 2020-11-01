Drug company insiders are profiting from race for vaccine

It is disheartening to read “A race for a cure — and to cash in” by Todd Wallack (Page A1, Oct. 25) and see how it puts into stark focus what is wrong with how things work in this country. Our government has handed some pharmaceutical companies billions in taxpayers’ money for their COVID-19 vaccine research. If they succeed, they will probably make huge profits from this government-funded venture. If they fail, they don’t have to pay back any of the money. There is no risk for the companies and their stockholders. Meanwhile, to add insult to injury, the insiders, board members, and CEOs are cashing in stock options, making millions. What would you call this? Corporate socialism or just plain corruption?

This is not how it is supposed to work. Why are there no strings attached to all this money we are pumping into these companies? Since the taxpayers are funding the development of these vaccines, shouldn’t these vaccines be available to everyone free of charge, at the very least? Shouldn’t any of the profits derived from this enterprise be shared with the taxpayers who funded it?