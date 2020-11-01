Human intelligence: not everything it’s cracked up to be

Taking Paul’s cue, there’s a far more rare capacity, I’d argue. That’s the ability to create, through the visionary what-ifs of thought experiments, wholly new hypotheses to supplant models of reality that we had taken to be true, across the sciences and humanities. This capacity requires imagination and creativity to see fully new ways to frame what’s real. Such paradigm shifting surprises us with moments of reinvention, fundamentally reimagining what we formerly accepted as true — that is, what we know, how we know it, and with what certainty we know it.

In “Knocking intelligence off its pedestal” (Ideas, Oct. 25), Annie Murphy Paul provides a wonderful panorama of how else we might assess cleverness. Great grist. She’s right to suggest that “logical-mathematical and linguistic capacities” aren’t the entirety of what makes humans “smart,” or even what we necessarily ought to admire most.

History makes it clear that this capacity has existed among few individuals, whose disproportionate ability to shift paradigms we don’t yet fully understand. Yet we venerate the ability, among the many others Paul introduces. It’s this reimagining of reality that enables us to stretch beyond the gradualism we otherwise depend on to keep the development of humankind chugging along.

Keith Tidman

Bethesda, Md.





Politics of resentment grows when people feel scorn of urban elites

Some valuable insights into how the “cult of smart” affects politics come from Katherine J. Cramer, a political scientist who has interviewed rural Wisconsinites periodically since 2007. She describes people who believe they’re being shorted decision-making power and tax dollars in a society dominated by urban elites. They see the cars and clothing owned by tourists from the cities and wonder why people who stare at screens all day live better than people who do what they consider real work.

Cramer acknowledges a racial element in the resentment she documents but gives greater weight to the contempt her interview subjects perceived to be directed at them. Residents of small, struggling towns feel ignored and forgotten by urbanites, who they believe regard them as uneducated bigots.

I wonder what these people made of the debates in this election’s Democratic primary, where the same candidates who heard Andrew Yang give last rites to millions of low-skill jobs argued for welcoming in millions of low-skill workers. Yang himself joined nine candidates, including Joe Biden, in calling for at least some form of government health care for undocumented immigrants. The audience roared its approval.

Americans look to political parties for reflections of themselves. When Democrats hold the mirror, what do rural people see other than interchangeable parts in the bottom rungs of the economy?

Michael Smith

Georgetown, Ky.