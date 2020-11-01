At last, someone’s not throwing a damper on icy swims

I heartily agree with Linda Rodriguez McRobbie’s assessment of an icy plunge as an aid to good health (Ideas, Oct. 25). I’ve been a proponent of icy showers and brisk swims in off-season surf for about 40 years. I’ve swum local waters in every month of the year except for February, and I hope to change that during this coming winter leg of the pandemic. This is a great time to fulfill lifelong goals, and now, according to McRobbie’s reporting, I can also hope, perhaps, to ward off the mental changes that can come with advanced age. I hope to see more of you out there with me.

Chris Cawley