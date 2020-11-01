In praise of Joe Biden

For all the millions of words that have been written about this presidential election, there is no better explanation for why, 33 years after he was forced out of his first presidential campaign, Biden looks like he is just a few days away from realizing his decades-long ambition.

And on that trip I was reminded, after months of lackluster debate performances, listless speeches, and a campaign that seemed to be treading water, why Biden remained the best bet to win the Democratic presidential nomination. He was, quite simply, a good and decent man — vying to take on a bad, indecent man.

Last December, I followed Joe Biden around the campaign trail in northeastern Iowa, driving from recreation halls and brew pubs to college campuses, back when face coverings were donned to ward off below-freezing temperatures.

Over and over, voters at Biden events would tell me the same thing: He is compassionate, empathetic, generous. Even last week, when I spoke to Trump supporters at a campaign rally in Allentown, Pa., few of them had harsh words for Biden. They viewed him as a stalking horse for his supposedly socialist running mate, Kamala Harris, and the “radical liberals” who would implement their agenda if Democrats win on Tuesday. But for the most part, the Democratic presidential nominee escaped their wrath. Even for the most dedicated Trump booster, it’s hard to hate Joe Biden.

But Biden’s success is not merely a function of his positive image. Give the man his due. Since wrapping up the Democratic nomination he’s run a practically flawless campaign. At times, I still find it hard to reconcile the candidate I see on the stump now with the one I watched stumble through a campaign appearance in a Chinese restaurant in Las Vegas 15 months ago, telling one meandering story after another.

The best presidential candidates get better. They hone their message over time, bringing more discipline to their campaign events and refusing to be distracted by the temptations of the daily news cycle. That describes the Joe Biden of October 2020, who refused to be baited into a mud fight on the stump or on the debate stage.

In a different campaign, with a different incumbent president, it would be hard to imagine Biden so far ahead — just as it was hard to imagine him winning the nomination of a political party that has grown increasingly diverse and progressive.

Biden is certainly not as inspirational as the man he served as vice president, Barack Obama. A Biden presidency has potential, but he feels more like a respite from the current political conflagration than a transformational figure.

Still, isn’t that what voters want right now? Ultimately, the power of Biden’s appeal is its grounding in the most basic of political and human impulses.

Even at a time of intense polarization and deeply fractured politics, Biden is still trying to appeal to what Lincoln once called “the better angels of our nature.”

Last December, Biden told Iowa voters, “we have to unite the nation,” “restore the soul of America,” and, in effect, make America great again.

Last week in Warm Springs, Ga., he made a similar pitch. “I know this country," he said. “I know our people, and I know we can unite and heal this nation.”

“Our politics for too long have been mean and bitter and divisive,” Biden said. “We’ve stopped seeing dignity in one another. We’ve stopped showing each other respect.”

This kind of rhetoric is hardly unusual. Nearly every presidential candidate talks in the language of national comity. Even Trump at that event in Allentown — after 80 minutes of complaining, finger-pointing, and invective — still pledged that he would make America “more unified than ever.”

But with Biden these words seem genuine and heartfelt — not just something read off the teleprompter. And they are reinforced by the personal example Biden has set. There was the 2018 video that made the rounds on social media last week of him hugging and kissing the son of one of the victims of the Parkland mass shooting. There was the tear-jerking moment from the Democratic National Convention when a young man with a stutter spoke of how Biden took him aside and tried to help him overcome his speech impediment. And of course, there’s the simple, humbling act of wearing a mask, as a model for others to follow.

Biden inspires by reminding Americans that it’s possible to have a president who is compassionate, generous, and empathetic — laudable human attributes that have been in frightfully low supply the past four years.

In presidential politics, more often than not, the woman or the man meets the times; it seems in 2020 the times have met the man.

Joe Biden was not anyone’s idea of the perfect candidate 13 or 33 years ago, when he launched ill-fated campaigns for president. But for this moment in history, he has proven to be.

Michael A. Cohen’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @speechboy71.