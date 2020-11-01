Antonio Brown is reportedly staying at Tom Brady’s house after signing with Buccaneers

“As far as getting caught up on the game plan, how about this: He has a leg up, because he’s actually been staying at Tom Brady’s house,” Glazer said of the 32-year-old wide receiver. “And Tom has actually been helping him off the field as well, lining him up with people to help him, including people like Tony Robbins."

According to Fox Sports NFL reporter Jay Glazer, Brown has been staying with Brady since moving to Tampa Bay to restart his NFL career.

The Buccaneers' decision to sign Antonio Brown might be seen as a gamble, but it’s one that Tom Brady is reportedly all-in on.

“As far as physically, they were shocked at how good he looks,” added Glazer about Brown. “He’s in game shape.”

Brown played briefly with Brady as members of the Patriots in 2019, connecting on a touchdown pass in Week 2 against the Dolphins. Yet Brown was cut by New England after just 11 days following accusations of sexual assault in a still-unresolved lawsuit.

The questions around Brown have also reportedly been acknowledged by Brady. As CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora noted, Brady has personally vouched for Brown.

“Brady told them he is going to make sure this is not a problem,” La Canfora reported. “He guaranteed [Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians] that he would make sure this guy did everything he has to do, even if Brady has to drive him there himself. These two are going to be joined at the hip. And they made it clear to Brady that Brown is on a very short leash. If he [slips up], he’s gone.”

Brown, who has been serving an eight-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, is scheduled to begin practicing with his new team this week.