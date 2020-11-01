fb-pixel

Bills stay in locker room for national anthem before game vs. Patriots

By Brandon Chase Globe Correspondent,Updated November 1, 2020, 39 minutes ago
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Andre Roberts, left and Isaiah McKenzie met in the tunnel before Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Andre Roberts, left and Isaiah McKenzie met in the tunnel before Sunday's game against the Patriots.Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Only the Patriots stood on the sidelines before Sunday’s kickoff against the Bills as the national anthem played at Bills Stadium.

The Bills stayed in their locker room while the Star-Spangled Banner was played, as many NFL teams have done this season to protest against police brutality and injustice toward Black Americans.

Many NFL teams stayed off the field during the national anthem earlier this season, including the Texans, Packers, Eagles, Dolphins, Jets, Jaguars, and Cardinals. The Bills also stayed off the field before their Week 1 game against the Jets.

