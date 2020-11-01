Brian Gay ends long drought with rally and playoff victory in Bermuda

“Crazy game,” Gay said. “You never know what’s going to happen.”

Since golf returned from the coronavirus-caused shutdown in June, Gay was missing enthusiasm and putts, not a good combination for one of the shorter hitters in golf.

Brian Gay rallied from a three-shot deficit on the back nine, hit gap wedge to 3 feet for birdie on the 18th hole for a 7-under-par 64, and then beat Wyndham Clark on the first extra hole with a 12-foot birdie putt Sunday in the Bermuda Championship.

Gay, who missed the cut in nine of his last 11 tournaments, piled up nine birdies over his last 14 holes, including one extra hole in a sudden-death playoff, for his fifth career PGA Tour title and his first in nearly eight years. Just over a year away from being able to join the PGA Tour Champions, Gay is now exempt through August 2023 because of his playoff victory over Clark.

He’ll be at Kapalua to start the new year. He’ll be back at Augusta National in April.

Advertisement

“I’ve always known I have the game to compete,” Gay said. “It easy to doubt yourself. The players are so good and so young. A lot of them are my daughter’s age.”

Gay was happy to see at least a limited number of fans at the Bermuda Championship as the PGA Tour slowly gets back to having some spectators. What he could have used was a video board to show him where he stood.

Only after he gunned a birdie putt some 5 feet by the hole for a three-putt bogey on the par-5 17th did he realize that cost him a share of the lead. On the closing hole at Port Royal in Southampton, from a side hill lie with the ball slightly above his feet and the wind at his back, he hammered a gap wedge that was so good Gay could be heard saying, “Go in the hole.”

Advertisement

It settled 3 feet away for birdie to finish at 15-under 269 overall.

In the final group behind him, Clark had a birdie putt that stopped a turn shot on the 17th. His approach to 18th was 10 feet behind the hole, and the birdie putt for the win just skirted the right edge. He made par for a 65 and a playoff.

Back to the 18th, Gay holed his birdie putt and Clark missed from about 7 feet, which would have extended the playoff.

“I’m pretty bummed,” Clark said. “I knew I had a one-shot lead. I thought I made that putt on 17 and same on 18. I had chances, I just didn’t capitalize.”

It was a lost opportunity for Clark, who birdied seven of his opening 11 holes to take a three-shot lead.

Gay, the 48-year-old who finished his final year of college at Florida six months after Clark was born, hit his best drive on the 14th hole — a tee shot that gave him fits in the opening round — that set up a 9-iron he converted for birdie. Then, he hit a gap wedge that took a big hop off the right side of the green to 4 feet for birdie to get within one.

Clark had not missed a green the entire final round until hitting into a bunker on the par-3 16th. He took a short back swing and barely got the ball out of the sand, and Clark did well to get up-and-down for bogey to tie for the lead.

Advertisement

Ollie Schniederjans, playing on a sponsor exemption, closed with a 66 and finished third, two shots out of the playoff. Denny McCarthy (63) and Stewart Cink (64) tied for fourth, along with Matt Jones and Doc Redman, who each shot 67.

Wyndham Clark reacts after missing a birdie putt to lose the playoff in Bermuda. Gregory Shamus/Getty

Champions — Darren Clarke won the TimberTech Champions for his first PGA Tour Champions title, two-putting for birdie on the par-5 18th for a one-stroke victory over Jim Furyk and Bernhard Langer in Boca Raton, Fla.

Clarke hit his second shot on 18 to 35 feet and rolled his eagle try to 1 1/2 feet. After Furyk missed a 15-foot eagle try, Clarke tapped in for a 4-under 68 and the breakthrough victory. The 52-year-old major champion from Northern Ireland had a 17-under 199 total at the The Old Course at Broken Sound.

Clarke shot a 62 — with a penalty stroke for picking up his ball on the second fairway — Saturday for a share of the lead with Robert Karlsson.

The 50-year-old Furyk also closed with a 68. He won this year in his first two starts on the senior tour.

Langer, the 63-year-old German star who won the event in 2010 and 2019, shot 67.

Miguel Angel Jimenez was fourth at 15 under after a 66.

Karlsson (71) and Gene Sauers (68) followed at 14 under.

Advertisement

John Daly, tied with Furyk for the first-round lead after a 64, had weekend rounds of 73 and 71 to tie for 26th at 7 under.

European — Callum Shinkwin beat Kalle Samooja in a playoff to win his first European Tour title after a dramatic final day at the Cyprus Open.

Shinkwin birdied the first extra hole to secure victory after the pair had finished tied on 20 under par at Aphrodite Hills Golf Club in Paphos.

“Winning on the European Tour is something I’ve always wanted to do and now I have,” said the 27-year-old Englishman, who lost his Tour card at the end of 2018. “It’s been a bit of a shock, but it feels great.”

Shinkwin, who lost a playoff for the Scottish Open in 2017, had earlier produced a spectacular finish to set the clubhouse target following a closing 63.

Shinkwin was two shots behind with two holes to play but birdied the 17th and then holed from 50 feet for an eagle on the 18th to complete a back nine of 29.

Samooja needed to match Shinkwin’s eagle to win in regulation and saw his long-range attempt run five feet past the hole. He held his nerve to hole the birdie putt to finish with a 64 and force extra holes.

The 32-year-old Finn then left himself with an almost identical birdie putt to extend the playoff, but pushed it agonizingly wide of the hole.

Overnight leader Jamie Donaldson carded a closing 67 to finish in a tie for third on 18 under with Robert MacIntyre (65) and Garrick Higgo (65).

Advertisement

A victorious Callum Shinkwin celebrates in front of the Cyprus Open leaderboard. Ross Kinnaird/Getty















