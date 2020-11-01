Clemson hangs on to top spot in college football poll by slim margin

Clemson remained No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday, but not by much. Trevor Lawrence’s absence because of COVID-19 and the Tigers' narrow win Saturday over Boston College created a divide among the 62 writers and broadcasters on the voting panel. Clemson received 33 first-place votes — 19 fewer than last week — and has only a 2-point lead over No. 2 Alabama. The Crimson Tide, who earned a 41-0 win over Mississippi State, got the other 29 first-place votes. The rest of the top five remained the same, with Ohio State at No. 3, followed by Notre Dame and Georgia. Unbeaten Liberty, in their third year in the Football Bowl Subdivision, entered the rankings for the first time at No. 25. Penn State is out for the first time since 2016 following consecutive losses … Georgia star safety Richard LeCounte is expected to make a full recovery after he was injured in a motorcycle accident shortly after the Bulldogs returned home from their win at Kentucky. LeCounte’s mother, Erika Blocker-LeCounte , said he was struck by two cars while driving his motorcycle Saturday night … Billy Tubbs , who coached Oklahoma men’s basketball to prominence in the 1980s, died Sunday in Norman. He was 85. Tubbs’s family said he battled leukemia since 2015. Tubbs had a 333-132 record in 14 seasons with the Sooners. He also coached at TCU and Lamar.

Brian Gay birdied the 18th hole for a 7-under-par 64 that got him into a playoff, and then he won with a 12-foot birdie putt on the same hole to beat Wyndham Clark in the Bermuda Championship. Gay won for the fifth time on the PGA Tour and earned a return to the Masters next April. His last victory was at the Humana Challenge in the California desert in January 2013. Clark was going for his first PGA Tour win and had a 10-foot birdie putt at the end of regulation for the win. The putt stayed out to the right, and he had to make a 3-footer for a 65 to get into the playoff at Port Royal in Southampton. Back to the 18th, Gay’s approach was left of the flag about 12 feet away. Clark hit a wedge to about 7 feet. Gay made his sharp-breaking birdie putt, while Clark missed his putt. Ollie Schniederjans closed with a 66 and finished alone in third.

Advertisement

Clarke birdies for one-shot win in Florida

Darren Clarke two-putted for birdie on the par-5 18th for a 4-under 68 and a one-shot victory in the TimberTech Championship, his first Champions Tour title. Clarke rapped his 30-foot eagle attempt just past the hole, then had to wait to see if Jim Furyk could make his eagle putt from about 25 feet. The putt stayed left of the hole, and Furyk settled for a 68. Clarke finished at 17-under 199 in Boca Raton, Fla. Bernhard Langer was 16 under for the final round until making bogeys on the 15th and 17th holes that cost him. He birdied the final hole for a 67 and shared second place with Furyk … Callum Shinkwin finished birdie-eagle for an 8-under 63 and beat Kalle Samooja in a playoff to win the Cyrus Open for his first European Tour title. Shinkwin birdied the first extra hole after the pair had finished at 20-under 264 in Paphos. Shinkwin was two shots behind with two holes to play but birdied the 17th and holed from 50 feet for an eagle on the 18th. Samooja needed to match Shinkwin’s eagle to win in regulation but his long-range attempt ran five feet past the hole. Jamie Donaldson (67) tied for third on 18 under with Robert MacIntyre (65) and Garrick Higgo (65).

Advertisement

SOCCER

Mewis helps Manchester City women to FA Cup title

Three months after signing with Manchester City Women’s FC, Hanson native and 2019 World Cup winner Samantha Mewis opened the scoring in the 39th minute in a 3-1 win in extra time over Everton in the FA Cup championship game at London’s Wembley Stadium. Everton’s Valérie Gauvin scored the tying goal in the 60th minute before Georgia Stanway and Janine Beckie struck in extra time. Mewis, who missed a chance to seal victory before extra time, has played 67 games for the US women’s national team … Cristiano Ronaldo returned from his battle with COVID-19 to score twice as Juventus beat newly promoted Spezia, 4-1, in the Italian league … Manchester United and England great Bobby Charlton, 83, has been diagnosed with dementia, the announcement coming two days after Nobby Stiles, who won the 1966 World Cup and 1968 European Cup as Charlton’s teammate, died after battling dementia.

Advertisement

Sam Mewis gets airborne to head home the first goal of the FA Cup final. John Sibley/Associated Press

MISCELLANY

Hamilton gets into gear for Formula One win in Italy

Lewis Hamilton overcame a sluggish start to win the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix for a record-extending 93rd Formula one series victory. Hamilton beat Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas by 5.7 seconds in Imola, Italy, as the team clinched a seventh straight constructors' title. Daniel Ricciardo placed third. Hamilton, who leads Bottas by 85 points with four races and a maximum of 104 points left, can clinch the season title at the Turkish Grand Prix on Nov. 15 … The Philadelphia 76ers officially hired former Rockets general manager Daryl Morey as their president of basketball operations, giving him a five-year contract, according to The Athletic. The Athletic also reported 76ers general manager Elton Brand signed a multi-year extension … Andrey Rublev won his fifth ATP title of the season with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Lorenzo Sonego at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna, and clinched a berth for the season-ending ATP Finals in London … British cyclist Hugh Carthy prevailed on the grueling final of five climbs in the steep slopes of the Alto de L’Angliru to win the 67.9-mile 12th stage of the Spanish Vuelta by 16 seconds over a trio including Richard Carapaz, who retook the overall lead from defending champion Primoz Roglic. Roglic crossed in fifth place and dropped 10 seconds behind Carapaz in the overall standings.

Advertisement

Driver Lewis Hamilton (in white hat) celebrates in the pits with his Mercedes team after the win in Italy. Luca Bruno/Associated Press



