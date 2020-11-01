Giancarlo Stanton doesn’t opt out of contract, will stay with Yankees

The slugging designated hitter, who turns 31 on Nov. 8, hit .266 with 38 homers and 100 RBIs in his first season with the Yankees in 2018. He batted .288 with three homers and 13 RBIs in 2019, when he was limited to 18 games by a left biceps strain that sidelined him from April 1 to June 18 and a right knee strain that kept him out from June 26 to Sept. 18.

Giancarlo Stanton is keeping the remaining $218 million and seven guaranteed years in his New York Yankees contract rather than opt out after a pair of injury-decimated seasons.

He hit .250 with four homers and 11 RBIs in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, limited to 23 games by a strained left hamstring that sidelined him from Aug. 9 to Sept. 15. He rebounded to become the Yankees' best offensive player in the playoffs, hitting .308 (8 for 26) with six homers and 13 RBIs in seven games.

A four-time All-Star with Miami, Stanton agreed to a $325 million, 13-year contract with the Marlins in November 2014. He hit .281 in 2017 and led the major leagues with 59 homers and 132 RBIs, then was traded to the Yankees in December 2017 for second baseman Starlin Castro, righthander Jorge Guzmán and minor league infielder Jose Devers.

Stanton is due $29 million in each of the next two seasons, $32 million annually from 2023-25, $29 million in 2026 and $25 million in 2027. The deal includes a $25 million club option for 2028 with a $10 million buyout.

As part of terms of the trade, because Stanton did not opt out, the Marlins will send the Yankees $30 million to offset part of what remains in his contract: $5 million each on July 1 and Oct. 1 in 2026, 2027 and 2028.

Six players get qualifying offers

Houston outfielder George Springer, New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu and Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto were among just six free agents who received $18.9 million qualifying offers from their former teams.

Three righthanded pitchers also received the offers: Cincinnati’s Trevor Bauer, the New York Mets' Marcus Stroman and San Francisco’s Kevin Gausman.

Those six players have until 5 p.m. on Nov. 11 to accept the offers or press ahead as free agents, who could start negotiating contracts with all teams as of Sunday night.

They are the only ones subject to compensation among the 181 players who became free agents in a market that also includes pitcher Masahiro Tanaka, outfielder Marcell Ozuna, shortstop Didi Gregorius and designated hitter Nelson Cruz.

A brutal market is expected, with many teams likely to cut payrolls following a regular season played with no fans in the seats because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

If a team makes a qualifying offer to a player who signs a major league contract with another club before the June amateur draft, his former club would receive a draft pick as compensation at the end of the first round or at the end of competitive balance round B. The placement depends on whether the new contract is worth $50 million or more and the revenue-sharing and luxury tax status of the team losing the player.

A free agent could be made a qualifying offer only if he had been with the same team continuously since Opening Day and had never received a qualifying offer before.

Qualifying offers began after the 2012 season, and only five of 90 offers have been accepted: New York Mets second baseman Neil Walker and Philadelphia pitcher Jeremy Hellickson after the 2016 season; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu after the 2018 season; and Chicago White Sox first baseman José Abreu last season. Abreu later agreed to a $50 million, three-year contract.

The qualifying offer price started at $13.3 million in 2012 and rose to $14.1 million in 2013, $15.3 million in 2014, $15.8 million in 2015, $17.2 million in 2016 and $17.4 million in 2017.

Padres decline to keep Moreland

The San Diego Padres declined a $3 million option on Mitch Moreland, and the first baseman/designated hitter gets a $500,000 buyout and becomes a free agent.

Moreland hit .203 with two homers and eight RBIs in 69 at-bats for San Diego, which acquired him from the Red Sox on Aug. 30 for minor leaguer outfielder Jeisson Rosario and third baseman Hudson Potts. Moreland was 4 for 8 with an RBI in the playoffs.

The 35-year-old batted .328 with eight homers and 21 RBIs for the Red Sox, and had $925,926 in prorated pay from a $2.5 million salary.

The Padres declined to pick up the option for Mitch Moreland, whom they acquired in an August trade with the Red Sox. Ronald Martinez/Getty

Moreland spent three seasons with the Red Sox, and was an All-Star in 2018 when Boston won the World Series title. His three-run, seventh-inning homer off Ryan Madson helped the Red Sox rally from a 4-0 deficit to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-6 in World Series Game 4.

Orioles pick up option on Iglesias

The Baltimore Orioles picked up the $3.5 million club contract option on shortstop José Iglesias, who provided a boost to the team last season despite a series of injuries.

Iglesias batted .373 with three homers and 24 RBIs in 39 games in 2020, his first season with the Orioles. The 30-year-old also provided defensive stability in the middle of the infield.

Baltimore faced a $500,000 buyout if it did not exercise the option of extending his contract through 2020.

Shortstop Jose Iglesias will return for a second season with the Orioles, who picked up his $3.5 million option. Nick Wass/Associated Press

Iglesias missed time last season with a sore left quadriceps and a bruised left wrist after being hit by a pitch in a September game against Tampa Bay.

Iglesias was signed as a free agent last January after spending one season in Cincinnati. He has also played for the Red Sox and Detroit.

He has a .278 career batting average over nine seasons.

Betances sticks with Mets

Reliever Dellin Betances exercised his $6 million player option for next season with the New York Mets, deciding against taking a $3 million buyout and becoming a free agent.

A 6-foot-8 righthander who turns 33 on March 23, Betances signed with the Mets last December for a deal that guaranteed $10.5 million: a $5.3 million million signing bonus and a $2.2 million salary plus the option for 2021.

A four-time All-Star during seven seasons with the New York Yankees, Betances slumped to a 7.71 ERA in 15 relief appearances with the Mets, walking 12 and striking out 11 in 11⅔ innings.

Reliever Dellin Betances exercised his $6 million option to remain with the Mets. Kathy Willens/Associated Press

He struck out 115 in 66⅔ innings with the Yankees in 2018, then missed nearly all of 2019 because of a bone spur behind his right shoulder. He returned to make his season debut Sept. 15 at Toronto, but his season ended after two batters and eight pitches when he partially tore the Achilles' tendon in his left foot when he hopped on the mound after striking out Brandon Drury.

Earlier, Mets reliever Brad Brach exercised his $2,075,000 player option for next season. The 34-year-old righthander was 1-0 with 5.84 ERA over 14 games in the pandemic-shortened season and earned $314,815 in prorated pay from his $850,000 salary. His option base price was $1.25 million but escalated based on appearances.

Diamondbacks to keep Kelly

Righthander Merrill Kelly’s $4.25 million option was exercised by the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 32-year-old was 3-2 with a 2.55 ERA in five starts during the pandemic-shortened season. He did not pitch after Aug. 19 because of a nerve impingement in his pitching shoulder. He earned $1,111,111 in prorated pay from a $3 million salary, the second guaranteed season of a $5.5 million, two-year deal. Kelly’s option year carried a $500,000 buyout if it had been declined. Arizona activated Kelly from the 60-day injured list along with righthanders Jeremy Beasley and Corbin Martin ... The Pittsburgh Pirates designated reliever Nick Burdi just weeks after the hard-throwing righthander underwent Tommy John on his right elbow for the second time. The team announced that the 27-year-old Burdi had surgery to repair his right elbow on Oct. 14 in Dallas with Texas Rangers head team physician Dr. Keith Meister. Burdi initially received a Platelet-Rich Plasma injection in August after going on the injured list with what the team described as a forearm strain. Burdi went 0-1 with his first big league save with a 3.86 ERA in three appearances in 2020 before going on the injured list. He was re-evaluated last month and surgery was recommended. The full recovery time is estimated at 16-18 months, ruling Burdi out for the 2021 season ... The Houston Astros exercised an option on lefthander Brooks Raley, a deal calling for a $2 million salary in the major leagues and a $250,000 salary in the minors. The 32-year-old was acquired from Cincinnati on Aug. 10. He was 0-1 with a 3.94 ERA and one save in 17 relief appearances for the Astros and 21 games overall. He pitched scoreless relief in five of six playoff appearances.