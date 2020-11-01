Hanson native Samantha Mewis wins FA Cup with Manchester City

Mewis scored the game’s first goal on a header inside the box in the 39th minute. Everton scored the tying goal in the 60th minute before Georgia Stanway and Janine Beckie scored during extra time.

Three months after signing with Manchester City Women’s FC, Hanson native and World Cup winner Samantha Mewis played a pivotal role on Sunday in Man City’s 3-1 win in extra time over Everton in the FA Cup championship game.

Mewis noted in her introductory press conference in August that she had always been a Man City fan long before joining the club.

“I think that coming to Man City, pandemic or not, is such a great opportunity ... I think that playing overseas is something that’s always interested me.," Mewis said during the press conference.

Mewis, who has made 67 appearances for the US women’s national team, was a key player on the US’s World Cup championship team in 2019 and also played in the NWSL’s bubble season this summer in Utah.



