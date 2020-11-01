Marblehead’s Loeden Rodrigues, Holliston’s Carmen Luisi shine at MSTCA’s Frank Mooney Invitational

And once again, Marblehead High senior Loeden Rodrigues set the pace. In his first foray through Highland Park two weeks ago, he won the MSTCA’s Frank Kelley Invitational.

For the second time in three weeks, the Mark Coogan cross-country course in Attleboro was the place to be for the region’s top high school runners.

On Sunday morning, competing as part of the socially-distanced 30 waves of boys’ and girls’ runners in the MSTCA’s Frank Mooney Invitational, Rodrigues completed the 3.1-mile course in 15 minutes, 55.6 seconds, just eight one-hundredths of a second off his pace in the Kelley Invite.





“Last time I ran this, all the hills were new to me,” Rodrigues said. “Going into this race, I definitely knew where they were. I knew where I needed to make my move, I knew where people were going to pick the pace up, and where it was going to slow down.”

Seekonk's Andrew Cabral (left, No. 2109), Natick's Nick Melisi (center, No. 2115) and and Northbridge's Marcus Reilly (right, No. 2119) lead a pack uphill in one of the heats at MSTCA's Frank Mooney Invitational cross-country meet Sunday morning in Attleboro. DebeeTlumacki

Already knowing the course also paid dividends for Groton-Dunstable senior Sydney Adams, who had placed third in the Kelleyafter seeing the course for the first time.

In her return, she better knew how to attack it.

“Running it before gave me a better way to plan strategy out so I liked it,” Adams said. “I knew where the hills were and plan out here after the hill surge here. I was able to plan out where I wanted to pick it up and where I wanted to make a move.”

Her new strategy helped to shave 11 seconds off her time and land a Top 5 finish for the second time.

Holliston freshman Carmen Luisi (center, No. 2066) was dominant in her second tour around the Mark Coogan Course at Highland Park in the MSTCA Frank Mooney Invitational on Sunday in Attleboro. DebeeTlumacki

However, the stage on the girls' side belonged to Carmen Luisi.

The freshman from Holliston dominated the field today posting a winning time of 18:40.3, almost 16 seconds faster than second place.

“I felt pretty good,” Luisi said. “I mean I was a little bit worried that the ground would be mushy or hard from the weather conditions, but overall it turned out pretty good. I really liked this course.”

Holliston freshman Carmen Luisi seperated herself from the pack, winning in 18 minutes 40.3 seconds, almost 16 seconds faster than second place. DebeeTlumacki





The overall success of the Kelley allowed Sunday’s race at the same site to happen.

“Everybody that needed to play the right part last time, played the right part," said meet director James Fletcher. “Everybody did their job, they socially distanced. They bought into the process and understood what was at stake if we didn’t do things the right way.”

Results MTSCA’s Frank Mooney Invitational

Boys' Top 10

1. Loeden Rodrigues, Sr., Marblehead, 15:55.6

2. Nathan Lopez, Soph., Saint John’s Prep, 16:03.2

3. Sebastian Gilligan, Sr., Masconomet, 16:04.4

4. Andrew Cabral, Sr., Seekonk, 16:05.2

5. Marcus Reilly, Fr., Northbridge, 16:12.1

6. Colin Caso, Sr., Uxbridge, 16:12.7

7. Aidan Ross, Soph., Uxbridge, 16:18.5

8. George Nikolakopoulo, Sr., Saint John’s Prep, 16:19.6

9. Nick Melisi, Sr., Natick, 16:19.8

10. Noah Mooney, Sr., Saint John’s Prep, 16:21.5

Girls' Top 10

1. Carmen Luisi, Fr., Holliston, 18:40.3

2. Sarah Ross, Sr., Agawam, 18:56.0

3. Molly Lashley, Jr., Whitinsville Christian, 19:05.1

4. Sydney Adams, Sr., Groton-Dunstable, 19:07.3

5. Ali Gillooly, Sr., Nashoba, 19:18.6

6. Nicole Dunbury, Sr., Brockton, 19:23.9

7. Finleigh Simonds, Soph., Haverhill, 19:25.0

8. Summer Bejarano, Jr., Silver Lake, 19:27.2

9. Katherine Connolly, Sr., Natick, 19:28.5

10. Abby Beville, Soph., Hamilton-Wenham, 19:30.8

Boys' soccer

Medway 2, Holliston 1 — In a battle between two strong Tri-Valley League squads, Medway senior Christian Perugini scored once and assisted on a goal from junior Kyle Myers to put the Mustangs (5-0-2) on top.

Girls' soccer

Archbishop Williams 7, Fontbonne 1 — Eighth-grader Maeve White capitalized with a hat trick to go with one assist for the Bishops (3-3-1) in the rout against the Ducks.

Winchester 4, Arlington 1 — Senior Ally Murphy tallied two goals for undefeated Winchester (6-0) in the Middlesex League win over the Spy Ponders (4-2).



