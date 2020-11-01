Countdown to Kickoff: Cam Newton and the Patriots set to face Bills at 1 p.m.

11:20 a.m.: There are a few things offensively really worth keeping an eye on today, but for me, I have to imagine the Patriots are going to try and rely heavily on their ground game for a few reasons: the weather is supposed to be miserable all day, the Patriots are without a lot of key options in the passing game, and the Buffalo defense is in the bottom-third of the league when it comes to run defense, allowing 126.9 rushing yards per game. Two totals that are worth watching: the franchise record for most rushing attempts in a game is 62, established on Nov. 28, 1976 against Denver. And the highest number of rushing attempts in a game for the Patriots in the Belichick era is 54, set on Oct. 7, 2012 against the Broncos. Just some food for thought.

11:08 a.m.: We talk a lot about just how good Stephon Gilmore is, but we rarely discuss his durability. Since he joined the Patriots, he’s been one of the sturdiest cornerbacks in the league -- he hasn’t missed a game since 2017. The fact that he’s out today is big news on a number of levels, not the least of which is that it snaps one of the longest consecutive games played streaks on the team. As of last week, Gilmore was second on the NFL’s list of consecutive regular-season games played and regular-season games started (among active players) at cornerback with 46. That’s second to Casey Hayward of the Chargers (102).

11:00 a.m.: Welcome back to football, everybody! This week, the Patriots face another tough test as they meet the Bills in upstate New York. New England is angling to break a three-game losing streak – the Patriots haven’t lost four in a row since 2002. If they want to get off the skids today, they’ll have to do it without Julian Edelman and Stephon Gilmore, both of whom are out. Meanwhile, the Bills have had an impressive start to the 2020 season, as they sit at 5-2 and in first place in the AFC East. We’ll have all the updates you need throughout the day, but when it comes to pregame, we’ll provide the latest news from the stadium, weather updates, the latest betting information, inactive analysis, and much more. As always, we’ll start things off with our pregame reading list:

