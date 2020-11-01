Red Sox decline Martin Perez’s $6.25 million option for 2021

Pérez made 12 starts in the 60-game season, registering a respectable 4.50 ERA in 62 innings. Perez struck out 6.7 batters per nine innings, the second-most of his career. The one blemish was his 4.1 walks per nine innings, a career high.

However, the Red Sox announced Sunday they have declined the $6.25 million option on Perez for the 2021 season, making him a free agent. Major league teams had until 5 p.m. Sunday to pick up or decline options.

When the Red Sox' underwhelming 2020 season ended, lefthanded starter Martin Pérez was one of the team’s bright spots.

His body of work, coupled with the fact that the team expects to have Chris Sale and Eduardo Rodriguez back in the mix next season, made it seem as if Perez would be back in a Red Sox uniform.

Perez made it known on numerous occasions he was thrilled to be a part of such a storied franchise such as the Red Sox. He also made it clear that he wanted to be back for the 2021 season.

Perez’s best performance with the Sox came in September when the lefthander tossed six scoreless innings against the New York Yankees. He allowed just three hits and struck out seven. Perez’s worst start was his final one — he lasted just four innings against the Baltimore Orioles, yielding six runs on nine hits, including one homer.





Perez can eat innings, and it’s possible he could be a fit at the back end of the Sox' rotation. But with teams such as the Tampa Bay Rays declining starter Charlie Morton’s option and the Cleveland Indians placing star reliever Brad Hand on waivers, it furthered the league-wide expectation that there would be a high volume of talent on the market for next season.

With the move, the Red Sox have just 36 players on their 40-man roster.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.