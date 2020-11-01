Teal Bunbury’s two goals cap Revolution’s comeback victory

The Revolution (8-6-8, 32 points), in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, moved close to clinching a first-round playoff bye with one match remaining, next Sunday at the Philadelphia Union. They also snapped a three-game home losing streak and concluded the season with a 2-3-5 mark at Gillette.

But the Revolution needed more than Gustavo Bou, Adam Buksa, and Carles Gil in this game, and Teal Bunbury (two goals) and Tajon Buchanan helped make the difference.

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution were able to field their three Designated Players together for 25 minutes Sunday night in taking a 4-3 win over D.C. United at Gillette Stadium.

D.C. United (5-11-6, 21 points), which had a four-game unbeaten streak snapped, proved resourceful in taking a two-goal lead. The last time the teams met, United had 16- and 18-year-olds in the lineup making their first starts. This time, United started 17-year-old Kevin Paredes and 18-year-old Griffin Yow, and had only four field players on the bench.

Gil made his second start of the season and first since the MLS Is Back tournament in July. He survived several challenges, then seemed to find a rhythm and was able to make space for himself and spark the Revolution offense. But in the 70th minute, Gil went down near the center circle, appearing to sustain cramps. After Bou attended him, Gil was replaced by Lee Nguyen.

United substitute Gelmin Rivas tied the score, 3-3 in the 75th minute off a quick turn following a throw-in the Revolution failed to defend on the right, opposite the D.C. bench.

Bou had a chance to give the Revolution the lead, but shot wide after going in ahead of the defense on Hamid. Seconds later, Bou again broke free on the right, this time finding Buksa, whose shot was parried to Bunbury, who fired past Bill Hamid in the 84th minute for his eighth goal of the season.

D.C. opened the scoring as Yamil Asad finished unmarked at the back post off an Edison Flores cross in the 22d minute. The sequence started as D.C. broke off an Alexander Buttner throw-in from in front of the United bench, Buttner struggling to get back into position, his teammates failing to cover, or pressure Flores.

Then, a Yow shot bounced into the goal area, after the Revolution failed to clear a free kick in the 26th minute, Henry Kessler roofing a late clearance attempt.

Buksa cut the deficit, finishing a rebound of a Gil penalty kick in the 30th minute. Buksa earned the penalty, going down in a clash with Russell Canouse, breaking free after Bunbury headed on. Gil drilled the penalty kick flush off the left post, but Buksa rushed in from the penalty arc to convert into the right side of the net for his sixth goal of the season.

The Revolution had a chance to equalize as Tommy McNamara’s point-blank shot was saved by Hamid in first-half added time.

Bou entered to start the second half, and the Revolution went on the attack, a Buchanan cross re-directed past Hamid by Canouse for a D.C. own goal in the 54th minute. Bunbury broke the deadlock, one-timing a low cross from Buchanan in the 67th minute. The sequence started with a quickly-taken free kick after an offside call, Gil’s pass springing Buchanan free on the right wing.

