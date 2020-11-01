Trent Brown again doesn’t play, this time due to potentially fatal medical error

NFL Network reported that the former Patriot was sent to the hospital after a pregame IV caused air to enter his bloodstream. Coach Jon Gruden wouldn’t get into any details of Brown’s status after Vegas’s 16-6 win over the Browns other than to say he was being evaluated and that “everything is OK.”

A person with knowledge of Brown’s status says he will not travel home with the team Sunday in order to take more tests. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced an update on Brown’s status.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown will remain in Cleveland overnight after being hospitalized before the game due to a potentially fatal arterial gas embolism.

Brown was supposed to return to action this week after missing one game following a positive test for the coronavirus. He was activated from the COVID-19 list on Friday and practiced that day. He was set to play before the team said he “felt ill” before the game and was deactivated.

“I got a little scared for Trent today,” quarterback Derek Carr said. “I thought, ‘Man, I hope he is OK.’ We had no clue what was happening. All of a sudden, we came in this morning and they are wheeling him out and I was trying to figure out what was going on. It was crazy. As a team, we prayed for him. We made sure he was OK and his family was OK because I am sure they were scared to death, too.”

Brown signed a four-year, $66 million contract with the Raiders before the 2019 season. He has dealt with several injuries, the positive coronavirus test, and this latest mishap, and has been able to play at least 10 snaps in only 11 of 23 games with the team.

Ronnie Stanley's 2020 season ended on a cart Sunday in his team's loss to the Steelers. Nick Wass/Associated Press

Baltimore loses Ronnie Stanley for the season

Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley is out for the season after injuring an ankle against Pittsburgh, two days after the All-Pro signed a five-year extension worth a reported $99 million.

Stanley had an air cast applied to his left ankle and was taken off the field on a cart after he was accidentally undercut by Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt in the first quarter of Baltimore’s 28-24 loss.

“Losing someone like [Stanley], a leader on this offensive line, is hard to put into words,” Ravens tackle Orlando Brown Jr. said.

Long after he was carted off, Stanley took to Twitter to share his feelings with friends, family, teammates and Ravens fans.

“So many emotions running thru my head. I’m thankful for all the love and support,” he wrote. “I hate feeling like i let my brothers down. What I do know is God doesn’t make mistakes and I’m grateful for the bad days just as much as the good. Just another challenge to overcome.”

Watt was among those to offer support, writing, “I feel for you! Get well soon!”

The Ravens also played most of the game without right guard Tyre Phillips, who injured an ankle in the first quarter.

Tyler Boyd and the Bengals had their way with the Tennessee defense on Sunday, scoring points on five of eight possessions. Andy Lyons/Getty

Tennessee defense failing to deliver

Each week, Mike Vrabel watches the same costly mistakes. His Titans can’t stop opponents on third down and can’t keep them from scoring touchdowns in the red zone. If it continues, Vrabel knows his team’s fate will be sealed and a once-promising 5-0 start will be long forgotten.

“It would seem in the last two games it’s impossible to win when you give them extra chances to continue the drive,” a frustrated Vrabel said following a 31-20 loss at Cincinnati. “There are good things in there, but there are too many bad things that we have to eliminate.”

Tennessee (5-2) entered this weekend with the league’s worst defensive third down rate (61.0 percent) and ranked 31st in red zone touchdown rate (80.9 percent). Against a Bengals offense missing five starters and four of their five top linemen with injuries or illness, things got even worse. Cincinnati kept the ball for nearly 36 minutes in large part because it converted 10 of 15 third downs, including three of its last four when Tennessee needed the ball and Joe Burrow managed to take almost all of the final six minutes off the clock. The burgeoning Bengals also scored on all five red zone trips — four touchdowns, one field goal.

A league-leading plus-9 turnover margin helped hide some of the flaws through those first five games, but the Titans didn’t force a turnover Sunday.

“Same old stuff we’ve been talking about. Not being coordinated, a play here, a guy here,” safety Kevin Byard said, trying to explain the miscues. “At the end of the day, we have to be better. If I had the right answer to figure out why we didn’t get off the field on third down today, I would tell you.”

The continual miscues are cranking up the pressure inside the organization, too. Following a second straight loss, Vrabel fielded questions about making personnel changes and whether he made the right decision in February by choosing not to replace retiring defensive coordinator Dean Pees.

“I would say that’s not a factor. I’m positive that’s not a factor,” Vrabel said. “We have to continue to coach better and play better. I’m certain that’s not leading to us giving up points and not getting off the field on third down.”

Helmet-to-hand hit

⋅ Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims was ejected for throwing a punch at New Orleans safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson during the third quarter. Apparently upset with the Saints' physical play on fellow Bears receiver Anthony Miller, Wims walked up to Gardner-Johnson and hit him on the side of the helmet, starting a scrum between the two teams.

⋅ Tennessee wide receiver Adam Humphries was diagnosed with a concussion after Bengals safety Jessie Bates III hit him in the head while Humphries was trying to make a deep catch over the middle during the final minute of the first half.

⋅ Minnesota cornerback Cameron Dantzler was taken to the hospital with a neck injury after a scary-looking collision late in the first quarter in Green Bay, but was released and expected to travel home with the team. Dantzler’s head snapped backward while trying to make a tackle, the rookie’s facemask colliding with the leg of teammate Anthony Harris. He was taken off the field on a stretcher.

⋅ Las Vegas held Cleveland to six points, and thus stopped its NFL record of allowing at least 10 points at 116 straight games.