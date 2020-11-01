Tua less than stellar, but Miami keeps building momentum as it crushes Rams

Tagovailoa threw his first career touchdown pass and then let the defense and special teams take over with a succession of big plays, and the Dolphins stamped themselves as playoff contenders Sunday by earning their third consecutive win, 28-17, against the Los Angeles Rams.

On the field, however, Tagovailoa didn’t do much in his first NFL start. Teammates made sure he didn’t need to.

On the sideline in Miami Gardens, Fla., Tua Tagovailoa showed plenty of moves. He entertained those along the bench by dancing after the Miami Dolphins' first touchdown, and greeted 5-foot-6 Jakeem Grant with a leaping chest bump to the face mask after another score.

The Dolphins were outgained by 326 yards, the largest discrepancy for a winning team in 18 years. They struck for scores 75 seconds apart on Andrew Van Ginkel’s 78-yard fumble return and Grant’s team-record 88-yard punt return.

Miami came up with four takeaways in the first half, and at halftime led, 28-10, despite being outgained, 224-54.

The big plays helped Tagovailoa overcome a costly early turnover. The No. 5 overall pick in this year’s draft finished 12 of 22 for 93 yards, with several passes dropped.

“I don’t think I played to the standard of what this offense is capable of,” Tagovailoa said. “It’s good we got the win. Thank God we have a good defense.”

Los Angeles’s Jared Goff faced constant pressure and went 35 for 61 for 355 yards and one score, with two interceptions and two lost fumbles.

“This is going to hurt,” Goff said. “Our defense played really well and gave us all the opportunities we needed.”

The Rams ran 92 plays to the Dolphins' 48, and Miami won while Tagovailoa’s offense totaled eight first downs and 145 yards.

“It’s a team football game,” Miami coach Brian Flores said. “It’s not a one-man show.”

The Dolphins (4-3) have outscored opponents by a combined 95-34 in the past three games, and they’re above .500 for the first time in their 23 games under second-year coach Flores.

The Rams (5-3) did manage to give Tagovailoa a jarring NFL greeting. The first time the rookie tried to throw, the ball came loose when his arm was hit by Aaron Donald, and Tagovailoa was then driven to the turf by Michael Brockers as Leonard Floyd recovered the fumble.

“That was a good hit,” Tagovailoa said. “That was definitely a welcoming.”

Los Angeles scored a touchdown three plays later for a 7-0 lead.

Then came 28 consecutive points by the Dolphins. Tagovailoa capitalized on their first takeaway by throwing a 3-yard touchdown pass to DeVante Parker. Tagovailoa retrieved the ball as a souvenir and carried it to the sideline, then launched into his celebratory dance.

The early 33-yard scoring drive was the Dolphins' longest, as the big lead allowed them to keep Tagovailoa mostly under wraps.

“You can just tell they were trying to ease him in there,” Rams safety John Johnson III said. “He’s going to be a good player, but it’s hard to judge a guy against our defense. We tried to make him see a lot of different things, and for the most part it worked.”

The Rams' defense received little support from their offense, though. One early Los Angeles scoring threat ended when Emmanuel Ogbah forced a fumble by sacking Goff. Van Ginkel scooped the ball up with nothing but open field in front of him and sprinted the distance to give Miami a 14-7 lead.

Barely a minute later, Grant sprinted through a seam in the Rams' punt coverage for his fifth career return TD, and his third punt return for a score, both franchise records.

Shaq Lawson’s strip-sack of Goff and Kyle Van Noy’s return gave the Dolphins the ball at the 1, and they scored on the next play for a 28-7 lead. It was a stunning sequence for the Rams, who had just eight turnovers in their first seven games and trailed for less than 54 minutes previously all season.

“We heard a lot about the Rams' defense,” Miami safety Eric Rowe said, “but they had to worry about our defense.”

Bengals 31, Titans 20 — After watching Giovani Bernard and Samaje Perine run for early scores, Joe Burrow finished off a win for Cincinnati (2-5-1) with two fourth-quarter touchdown passes and a nearly six-minute drive to snuff out any comeback hopes for visiting Tennessee (5-2), which fell into a tie with Indianapolis atop the AFC South. Burrow, behind an offensive line revamped due to injury, went unsacked and threw for 249 yards as Cincinnati matched its win total from last season. Derrick Henry had 18 carries for 112 yards, but the Bengals had an answer to each Tennessee score and became the first team to beat the Titans in Henry’s 17 100-yard games with the team.

Colts 41, Lions 21 — Philip Rivers threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter, picking apart the hosts with short passes to the outside or over the middle, Indianapolis (5-2) winning for the third straight year coming off its bye. The 38-year-old quarterback completed 23 of 33 attempts, including a pair of touchdown passes to Nyheim Hines, as Detroit (3-4) lost a seventh straight home game, dating to last season. The Lions have scored first in every game this season. Matthew Stafford was 24 of 42 for 336 yards with three touchdowns, two to Marvin Jones, and two costly second-half turnovers — a fumble inside the Colts 30-yard line, then a drive-opening interception — after he’d led Detroit back within 20-14.

Raiders 16, Browns 6 — Derek Carr threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow early in the fourth quarter, Daniel Carlson kicked three field goals in 35-mph winds off Lake Erie, and Las Vegas (4-3) held the ball for nearly 38 minutes in a painful loss for Cleveland (5-3), which lost NFL sacks leader Myles Garrett to a first-quarter knee injury. He’ll undergo an MRI on Monday. Carr’s strike to Renfrow with 14:53 to go was the game’s only TD, and the Raiders controlled the clock using running back Josh Jacobs (a career-high 128 yards) and a short passing game. Baker Mayfield, in his first game following Odell Beckham Jr.'s season-ending injury, went just 12 of 25 for 122 yards.

Vikings 28, Packers 22 — Dalvin Cook gained 226 yards from scrimmage and became the first Viking in over four decades to score four touchdowns in a single game as Minnesota (2-5) withstood three Davante Adams receiving touchdowns and snapped an eight-game NFC North winning streak for host Green Bay (5-2). Cook missed Minnesota’s last game with a groin injury, but scored on his team’s first four possessions. He ran for 163 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries, plus had two catches for 63 yards — including a 50-yard score. Adams' 7-yard touchdown and a 2-pointer got Green Bay within six with 2:42 left, but the Packers ultimately paid for not scoring on four second-half drives that reached Minnesota territory. (Neither team attempted a field goal in a game that kicked off amid 23 mph winds.)

Chiefs 35, Jets 9 — In near-flawless execution of coach Andy Reid’s run-pass option attack, Patrick Mahomes threw for 416 yards and five touchdowns as Kansas City (7-1) did as expected, thrashing still-winless New York (0-8), which matched the 1996 team for the worst start in franchise history. Tyreek Hill wound up with two of the touchdown catches, one of which he celebrated by jumping into the stands, and Travis Kelce added 109 yards receiving and a touchdown. Without top receivers Jamison Crowder and Breshad Perriman, Sam Darnold was just 18 of 30 for 133 yards as the Jets went three-and-out on five of their first six second-half possessions. On the other, they fumbled the ball away on the ensuing first down.