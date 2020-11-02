Before you quit Apple TV+, stick around for these shows

A. Hold on there a minute, partner. I’m not going to make a big pitch for an unending subscription to Apple TV+. The streaming service launched a year ago and got attention for the mixed bag that is “The Morning Show,” led by Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell. But it doesn’t have a full library of established series and movies, and so far its original content is spotty and limited.

However, there are a few other things you should try out before you cancel. That is one of the best ways to get through this chaotic period of competitive streaming services — sign up, watch everything of interest, cancel, and move on to another service, and maybe even cycle back later, once enough new content has arrived. Apple TV+'s “Little America” is one of my favorites of 2020, and you should take a look while you can. It’s an eight-episode anthology series, with each half-hour episode delivering a rich, discrete short story about one immigrant and his or her experiences in America. The series is consistently inventive, with a diversity of storytelling styles from episode to episode, and taken all together the half-hours form a powerful, bittersweet group portrait. I found it entertaining and rewarding (and, in case you’re wondering, not didactic at all).

Apple TV+ also has “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet,” a likable high-tech workplace comedy from Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” It’s about the people who run a popular video game series called “Mythic Quest,” and it’s a little bit “Silicon Valley,” a little bit “The Office,” and a little bit “Billions.” It’s not as special as “Ted Lasso” (which has already been renewed for two more seasons), but it’s a quick, amusing binge. McElhenney stars as the ego-driven, insecure boss, and he’s surrounded by a winning ensemble of characters, including F. Murray Abraham as an old-schooler named C.W. Longbottom. And finally, check out “Defending Jacob,” the eight-episode miniseries based on William Landay’s novel. It’s flawed, and a bit longer than it needs to be, but compelling nonetheless, with knockout performances by Michelle Dockery and Jaeden Martell as mother and son.

Advertisement

Oh, and before you move on to Hulu, or HBO Max, or Disney+, or Amazon . . . If you like cultural docu-series, “Visible: Out on Television” is a satisfying look at LGBTQ representation, and if you’re a movie fan, “On the Rocks” is a light-hearted take on father-daughter imprinting from Sofia Coppola, starring Bill Murray and Rashida Jones. OK, I’ll stop now.

Advertisement

MATTHEW GILBERT

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.