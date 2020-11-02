This week’s TV: Election night drama (and comedy), and a new series from a sitcom savant

Tuesday is going to be a long night, with many millions of Americans at their TV sets watching the election results pour in into the early hours of Wednesday morning. They’ll also be watching all of the ads crammed into that coverage, which promises to be a ratings bonanza for cable and network outlets alike. Such live events that trigger huge public interest — including the Oscars and the Super Bowl — remain the last big moneymakers for non-streaming outlets who rely on advertising money.

We’re being warned by the media not to expect the full election results on Tuesday night, and every conversation I’ve had about what will happen then includes that admonition.

And yet, and yet . . . Waiting goes against our deep-seated and media-bred desire for instant gratification. Can’t we get the winner’s name “On Demand,” like we get our TV shows and Amazon orders? Our impatience and our experience tell us that we should know on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, and that if we don’t the results somehow are going to be undependable or fake or vulnerable to some kind of political-judicial situation. President Trump has been seeding doubt and fear about the trustworthiness of ballots and implying that he may not accept results that don’t go his way, setting the stage for God knows what in the days after.

I’m hoping the media covering the election on Tuesday and thereafter will continue to emphasize caution and patience, despite our hunger for The Big Answer and despite political pressure from the president, who may try to declare himself the winner before the count is over. I’m hoping news outlets won’t rush into stupid, misleading pronouncements for their own viewership and ratings purposes. I’m hoping those forces that sow online misinformation — foreign and/or domestic — do not work to undermine the careful counting as it unfolds. And I’m hoping that the conscientious approaches to the results will not be interrupted by the need to cover violence or harassment at polling places.

So fingers crossed that if coverage all around “the dial” continues all week, denying us that big Tuesday night denouement, it will eventually give us an honest and incontrovertible finale.

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. A pair of comedy shows are going to try to make election night a little more fun, which probably means they’ll have an uphill battle. Both are airing at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, and both will feature hosts and guests reacting to the state-by-state results in real time. Showtime is running “Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020,” and the guests will include Charlamagne Tha God, Alex Wagner, John Heilemann, and Mark McKinnon. And Comedy Central is giving us “Votegasm 2020: What Could Go Wrong? (Again)” with Trevor Noah and his “The Daily Show” team of correspondents.

2. “Two Weeks to Live” is a six-episode British dark comedy that’s going to stream on HBO Max beginning Thursday. It’s notable for starring Maisie Williams fresh off of “Game of Thrones” and Sian Clifford of “Fleabag,” the British shows that won 2019 Emmys for best drama and best comedy, respectively. Williams plays a doomsday prepper who, with her two brothers, sets out to find their father’s killer.

Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford star in the new CBS sitcom "B Positive." Sonja Flemming/CBS

3. Chuck Lorre is unstoppable. The creator of a ton of CBS comedies including “Mom” and “The Big Bang Theory,” as well as Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method,” is premiering a new CBS sitcom on Thursday night at 8:30. Called “B Positive,” this one stars Thomas Middleditch from “Silicon Valley” as a therapist and divorced dad who finds the kidney he needs from a woman from his past (played by Annaleigh Ashford, who was fantastic as Betty in “Masters of Sex”). Also in the cast: Kether Donohue and Sara Rue. The premiere will be preceded by the return of Lorre’s “Young Sheldon” at 8 p.m., and it will be followed by the return of “Mom” (without Anna Faris) at 9 p.m.

4. Don’t expect any all-star jam sessions this year, due to the pandemic. “The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Induction Ceremony,” on Saturday at 8 p.m. on HBO, will celebrate the honorees — including the Doobie Brothers, Depeche Mode, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G., and T. Rex — with interviews, testimonials, and performance footage. The telecast will also pay tribute to Eddie Van Halen, who died last month.

Tim Heidecker (left) and Fred Armisen in the Showtime comedy "Moonbase 8." Courtesy of A24 Films/Courtesy of A24 Films/SHOWTIME

5. Fred Armisen, Tim Heidecker, and John C. Reilly play astronauts trying to qualify for their first lunar mission in “Moonbase 8,” a six-episode half-hour comedy series. The trio are training in Arizona at a NASA moon base simulator, where things keep going wrong — including, in the trailer, confusing a water tank with a urine-recycling machine. It premieres on Showtime on Sunday at 11 p.m.

CHANNEL SURFING

“Behind Every Man” A spotlight on the Black women behind famous men, hosted by Melody Holt. OWN, Saturday, 10 p.m.

“The Good Doctor” The fourth season premieres, with a COVID-19 theme. ABC, Monday, 10 p.m.

“NCIS: Los Angeles” The 12th season premieres. CBS, Sunday, 8:30 p.m.

“NCIS: New Orleans” The seventh season premieres. CBS, Sunday, 9:30 p.m.

RECENTLY REVIEWED

“Roadkill” Hugh Laurie and the rest of the cast save this otherwise formulaic PBS “Masterpiece” miniseries about a corrupt British politician. GBH 2

“The Undoing” A murder-mystery miniseries starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant is entertaining and manipulative. HBO

Anya Taylor-Joy in Netflix's "The Queen's Gambit." Charlie Gray/Netflix

“The Queen’s Gambit” A smart, entertaining seven-episode ride about an orphan who finds her way to the top of the mostly male realm of competitive chess. Netflix

“David Byrne’s American Utopia” Byrne’s rousing stage musical is adapted for the screen by director Spike Lee. HBO

“The Right Stuff” The series adaptation of Tom Wolfe’s book shows the Mercury astronauts struggling with the happy front NASA needs them to put on. Disney+

“The Boys in the Band” Performed by the same cast as the Broadway revival, including Jim Parsons and Matt Bomer, the movie is more than a filmed stage production. Netflix

“Flesh and Blood” A four-parter from PBS “Masterpiece” starring Francesca Annis, Stephen Rea, and Imelda Staunton. GBH 2

“The Good Lord Bird” Ethan Hawke’s turn as abolitionist John Brown is at the center of this comic-tragic seven-part series. Showtime

“Emily in Paris” A comedy about a plucky American from creator Darren Star of “Sex and the City.” Netflix

“Fargo” The extraordinary anthology series returns with a strong season led by Chris Rock. FX, Hulu

