Baker’s new restrictions hit casinos, restaurants, liquor stores

In a press conference, Baker announced mandatory nighttime closures for public venues and restaurants, saying that municipalities could issue civil fines of up to $500 to businesses that violated the rules. He restricted private indoor gatherings to 10 people, and also issued restrictions on the sale of alcohol and cannabis by retailers, which will now need to cease selling those products by 9:30 p.m, though they can remain open otherwise.

Yet, some business owners are also saying it could have been worse.

Governor Charlie Baker’s new advisory issued Monday mandating that restaurants, gyms, casinos, and theaters must close their doors by 9:30 p.m. came as another chilling sting to venues that just suffered through a snowy, wet Halloween weekend.

Advertisement

Alcohol delivery services like Drizly, which partners with local liquor stores to handle all sales, ID verification, and delivery of alcohol orders, would also be subject to the governor’s restrictions.

The Wild Duck on Washington Street in Boston — near Emerson College, Suffolk University, and Tufts University — normally sells beer, wine, and liquor until 11 p.m. Although the new restrictions will reduce the store’s hours, employee Alex Aguilar said he thinks it will be an effective way to help the city reduce its coronavirus cases and “get back to normal more quickly.”

He said it is mostly college students who visit the store past 9:30 p.m.

“It will cut down on people being out late, and it is a good thing if people stay home,” Aguilar said. “If people can’t get liquor past 9:30 p.m., nobody is going to really throw parties.”

For restaurant owners who were busy cleaning snow off their patios and repairing tents left sagging after the storms, the news, while hardly welcome, was not as bad as they’d feared.

Jody Adams, the chef-owner of Porto, Trade, and Saloniki Greek, had worried that the governor would put a two-to-three week shutdown in place after watching similar restrictions rolled out in Europe, “which would have been a disaster,” she said. “We have perishable produce and staff holding on by their fingernails.”

Advertisement

Even so, a 9:30 p.m. closing time will be a reduction of one-quarter to one-third of the current seatings she’s able to offer her customers, and is yet another financial hit, she said. “Of course we want to support the governor and this isn’t the worst thing that could happen, but it’s going to have an impact. It will impact our survival, every little piece that’s chipping away.”

She said that restaurants, which are already operating at reduced capacity and seeing revenue numbers slashed, are now taking on the additional costs whenever one of their employees tests positive for the virus. A recent incident at Porto in which an employee contracted COVID-19 resulted in an immediate shutdown and testing of her entire staff, and ended up costing her $12,000, she said.

Adams, a leader of the Mass Restaurants United advocacy group, said the state must move to pass its economic development bill, create a Distressed Restaurant Fund, and cap third-party delivery fees. “There’s this stark reality that it’s a significant financial hit for independent restaurants, and without financial relief from the state or federal government we’re not going to survive,” she said.

Elsewhere around the state, business operators were just beginning to assess the impact of the mandatory early closing time.

Advertisement

The measure is another setback for the state’s casino industry, which struggled through a months-long shutdown at the outset of the pandemic.

The facilities are already facing limits on their capacity and the types of games they can offer, and the industry’s workforce has declined markedly over the past several months. Now, the casinos, which are designed as 24-hour attractions, will have to figure out new protocols to help them open and close securely each night.

The management of Encore Boston Harbor in Everett said in a statement that it “supports and will adhere to the additional directives put forth by the commonwealth aimed to reduce the ongoing risk to public health.”

“As a result, the resort will adjust its operating hours to be in compliance with new regulations,” the statement said. “We are currently analyzing the impacts of these new directives on our operations and are making adjustments accordingly.”

MGM Springfield put out a similar statement.

The order on indoor gatherings largely spares further pain for hotels and other public venues, which can still host up to 25 people inside, though the 9:30 p.m. curfew may curtail some weddings and other nighttime events.

Regardless, said Paul Sacco, chief executive of the Massachusetts Lodging Association, few hotels are doing a lot of event business these days. Most are just trying to survive. In the big picture, he said, Massachusetts has to contain COVID-19 to have a functioning economy and tourism industry, and to that end, he supported Baker’s move. “I would like nothing better than for this all to go away,” he said. “But the governor is doing what’s necessary right now.”

Advertisement

Ed LaVache, the owner of Boston Boxing and Fitness in Brighton, said the new rules won’t affect the gym since the state’s previous restriction on capacity has already forced it to reduce its hours. The gym now closes about two hours early at 8 p.m. and offers fewer group classes, to accommodate coronavirus safety protocols.

“It sucks, but a lot of gyms were closing early anyway,” he said.

LaVache said he still worries Baker’s Monday announcement could lead to a wider rollback in the coming weeks, and he doesn’t know if businesses like his will be able to withstand another lockdown.

Yogi Patel, co-owner of Westgate Lanes, a bowling center in Brockton, wasn’t thrilled by the news. It means the bowling leagues that provide badly needed revenue for his business will have to start and end their games earlier in the evening. Still, Patel said he can live with the change.

“I’m OK with it,” he said. “You’ve got to look [out] for everybody’s interest, not just my interest.”

Andy Rosen, Tim Logan, and Hiawatha Bray of the Globe staff, and Anissa Gardizy, Globe correspondent, contributed reporting.





Janelle Nanos can be reached at janelle.nanos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @janellenanos.