Building up slightly in September

US construction spending rose 0.3 percent in September, the fourth straight monthly gain after a coronavirus-caused spring swoon, although a smaller gain than analysts had expected. The Commerce Department reported Monday that the September gain follows a downward revised gain of 0.8 percent in August. Spending on residential construction was strong yet again, with single-family home projects jumping 5.7 percent. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

DIGITAL MARKETING

Burlington company sold for $3 billion

Endurance International Group, a Burlington-based holding company for digital marketing and cloud-hosting businesses, has reached a deal to be sold to private equity firm Clearlake Capital Group in an all-cash transaction valued at $3 billion, a figure that includes the assumption of Endurance’s debt. Clearlake is paying $9.50 a share, a 79 percent premium over Endurance’s share price as of Sept. 25, when media speculation began about a possible deal. (It’s also a 64 percent premium over Endurance’s closing price on Friday.) The deal, which would close in the first quarter of 2021, still needs Endurance shareholder approval although affiliates of investment firms Warburg Pincus and Goldman Sachs, representing 36 percent of Endurance’s shares, have agreed to vote in favor. Endurance employs more than 3,800 people and includes the following brands: Constant Contact, Bluehost, HostGator, and Domain.com, among others. — JON CHESTO

MANUFACTURING

Strong gain in October, biggest in two years

US manufacturing posted a strong gain in October to the highest level in two years even as coronavirus cases have begun to surge again in many parts of the country. The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said Monday that its manufacturing index rose by 3.9 percentage-points to a reading of 59.3 percent last month, up from 55.4 percent in September. It was the highest level for this closely watched barometer of manufacturing health since September 2018. Any reading above 50 signals that manufacturing is expanding. The gauge had fallen into recession territory from March through May as much of the country shut down in an effort to contain the coronavirus. Of the 18 industries covered in the report, 15 reported expansion in October with strong growth in fabricated metals, food and beverages, chemicals, and computers and electronics. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MALLS

Two operators file for bankruptcy

Two mall operators filed for bankruptcy protection Monday, hurt by the coronavirus pandemic that has forced their tenants to permanently close stores or not pay rent. Both companies, CBL and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, said their malls will remain open as they go through the bankruptcy process. Even before the virus, malls have struggled to attract shoppers who are increasingly shopping online or elsewhere. But the pandemic forced many of them to temporarily close for months. Mall tenants, which operators rely on for rent payments, are also stressed. Some are going bankrupt and closing stores, such as department store chain J.C. Penney. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

Ant executives interviewed by Chinese regulators before stock market debut

Four Chinese regulators including the central bank and banking watchdog invited billionaire Jack Ma and Ant Group Co.'s top executives to a supervisory interview on Monday, a rare meeting with multiple financial regulators that underscores rising government scrutiny of the company before its stock market debut. China’s largest payments company is days away from its trading debut following the world’s largest initial public offering, which is poised to raise $34.5 billion. It values the company at about $315 billion based of filings, more than JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale vaults Ma’s fortune to $71.6 billion, topping the Walmart Inc. heirs. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Swarovski to cut 6,000 jobs as it leaves mass market behind

Swarovski shareholders approved the biggest overhaul in the crystal maker’s 125-year history, including 6,000 job cuts, after years of heated discussions among factions of the founding family. Chief executive Robert Buchbauer had been battling with family opposition over his plan to shrink the lower-margin mass-market business and focus on more expensive and higher-margin jewelry, including rings and bracelets. Family members who opposed the plan said that they would legally challenge the vote and push for nullification of the result, arguing that any decision about major corporate shifts need to be unanimous. About 80 percent of shareholders of the closely held company sided with Buchbauer, meaning the CEO will push ahead with the changes. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FAST FOOD

McDonald’s hiring new chief diversity officer amid racism allegations

McDonald’s is hiring a new chief diversity officer as it struggles with charges of harassment and racism at all levels of the company. Reginald Miller will become the company’s global chief diversity equity and inclusion officer on Nov. 9. Miller was previously the chief diversity officer at VF Corp., the owner of brands such as The North Face, Timberland, and Vans. Miller replaces Wendy Lewis, who retired in September. Chicago-based McDonald’s fired its former CEO Steve Easterbrook last November after he admitted sending explicit text messages to an employee. The company’s former human resources chief, David Fairhurst, was also fired. In August, McDonald’s said it had hired an outside law firm to probe its human resources department after employees said complaints about its club-like atmosphere under Fairhurst were ignored. At least 50 workers have filed separate sexual harassment charges against McDonald’s with the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission or in state courts over the past four years. McDonald’s is also facing charges of racism across its system. In January, two Black McDonald’s executives sued the company, claiming McDonald’s shifted advertising away from Black customers, graded Black-owned stores more harshly than white ones, and implemented business plans that had a discriminatory impact on Black franchisees. In recent weeks, current and former franchisees filed two federal lawsuits against McDonald’s, saying the company steered them to less-profitable, inner-city stores with high security and insurance costs and didn’t give them the same opportunities as white franchisees. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

Honda and Fiat Chrysler pool fleet with Tesla to meet EU emission standards

Honda has joined Fiat Chrysler in pooling its fleet with Tesla to comply with Europe’s tougher emissions standards for passenger cars this year. Honda was newly added as of last week to a European Commission filing in which manufacturers declare their intent to join together in meeting greenhouse-gas emissions standards. Fiat Chrysler had already reached an agreement to pool its fleet with Tesla’s. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

Ryanair looks at even grimmer future as virus surges again in Europe

Ryanair, Europe’s biggest discount carrier, said losses are set to worsen this winter as a new wave of coronavirus lockdowns frustrates attempts to bring back flights. The shortfall in the fiscal second half, which began on Oct. 1, is set to exceed the 197 million-euro ($229 million) loss of the first six months, Ryanair said in a statement Monday. By comparison, the Irish firm recorded a profit of 1.15 billion euros in the summer of 2019. Airlines across Europe have been paring back already reduced schedules as a resurgence in the virus prompts a return of restrictions. Ryanair will offer 40 percent of its usual capacity this winter and said the figure could drop further, with revised full-year passenger targets also under pressure. — BLOOMBERG NEWS