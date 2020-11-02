Voted already? Enjoy some Election Day deals and freebies

Baramor : Head to the polls and then have a free sandwich for dinner between 7 and 8 p.m on Nov. 3. 45 Union St., Newton Center, baramornewton.com

There’s no greater benefit to voting than the satisfaction that you voiced your opinion and contributed to American democracy. The next best thing? Free stuff.

BlueBikes: Enjoy unlimited two-hour bike trips on Election Day at more than 350 BlueBike stations in Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Somerville, Arlington, Everett, Newton, and Watertown. It’s perfect for a socially distanced ride to a polling station.

Flour Bakery + Cafe: Bring in your “I voted” sticker Nov. 3 to any Flour location for a free small hot coffee. Find a location near you at flourbakery.com.

Grubhub: The online food ordering service is offering free delivery on Nov. 3 from spots such as 7-Eleven, Burger King, and California Pizza Kitchen. There’re more discount deals from favorites including PF Chang’s, Red Lobster, and Haagen-Dazs.

Hertz: Customers renting cars that are picked up between Nov. 2 and 3 and taken for at least two days can enjoy a discounted deal. The offer is not available on seven-passenger vehicles.

Krispy Kreme: Drop by a participating Krispy Kreme location Tuesday for a free glazed doughnut and an “I Voted” sticker.

Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar: This South Boston spot gives out one free taco to anyone who comes in with an “I Voted” sticker or a photo of them submitting their ballot. The “I Voted” taco comes with stewed beef, borracho beans, and guajillo crema. 412 W. Broadway, locosouthboston.com

Lyft: Use the code 2020Vote on the app to get 50 percent off a ride to a polling location or ballot drop box. The offer applies to rides valued up to $10, as well as bikes and scooters.

Pauli’s: Pauli’s in the North End will have buy-one, get-one-free breakfast sandwich deal from 8 to 9 a.m. the morning of Nov. 3 — with proof of voting. 65 Salem St., paulisnorthend.com

McDonalds: Get a free new McCafe item — an apple fritter, blueberry muffin, or cinnamon roll — with the purchase of a hot or iced coffee on the McDonald’s app from Nov. 3 to 9.

MidiCi: Voters can get free margarita pizza at this Somerville spot from noon to 1 p.m. on Election Day. 463 Assembly Row, Somerville, mymidici.com

Season to Taste: With proof of voting, diners will receive a free “Chef’s Whim” appetizer with their meal. 2447 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, seasoncambridge.com

Sweet Basil: Sweet Basil’s Waltham location is offering a free $25 gift card for all voters who order an item from their Bulk Take Out menu the evening of Nov. 3. 469 Moody St., Waltham, sweetbasilneedham.com/waltham-menu

Uber: Round-trips to and from the polls — amounting up to $14 total — are 50 percent off on Election Day. Riders can use the app’s poll-finding features to get in on the discount.

