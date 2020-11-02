3-alarm Worcester blaze damages two buildings, displaces 29 residents

A three-alarm blaze in Worcester displaced 29 residents from two buildings, fire officials said.
Firefighters responded to the three-alarm fire at 16 Cargill Ave., a multi-family home, Sunday, the Worcester Fire Department tweeted early Monday morning.
The heavy fire in the back of the building spread to all three floors, the basement, the attic, and to the building next door, firefighters said.
No one was injured in the incident, the department said.
The incident is under investigation.
Great job by group 2 at this 3 alarm fire at 16 Cargill Ave. heavy fire in the rear extending to all 3 floors, basement, attic and exposure building #14 exterior. 29 residents of both buildings displaced. No injuries. FIU investigating. https://t.co/CCTjYFR8G8— Worcester Fire Dept. (@WorcesterFD) November 2, 2020
Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.