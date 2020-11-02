3-alarm Worcester blaze damages two buildings, displaces 29 residents

The heavy fire in the back of the building spread to all three floors, the basement, the attic, and to the building next door, firefighters said.

Firefighters responded to the three-alarm fire at 16 Cargill Ave., a multi-family home, Sunday, the Worcester Fire Department tweeted early Monday morning .

A three-alarm blaze in Worcester displaced 29 residents from two buildings, fire officials said.

No one was injured in the incident, the department said.

The incident is under investigation.

