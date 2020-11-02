Abraham Lincoln has done the most for Black Americans than any other president, UMass Amherst poll says

In the rank-based poll, 64 percent of likely voters ranked Lincoln as their number one choice, with Lyndon Johnson having the most second-place votes with 23 percent and Dwight Eisenhower having the most third-place votes with 24 percent.

“In an era rife with partisan polarization and racial strife, one issue that brings together Democrats and Republicans, Trump and Biden voters, and African Americans and whites is the strong belief that Abraham Lincoln, the author of the Emancipation Proclamation, is the president that has done the most for African Americans,” UMass Amherst poll director Tatishe Nteta said in a statement Monday.

Likely voters consider Abraham Lincoln to be the president who has done the most for Black Americans throughout US history, according to a new poll from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

During his presidency, Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Voting Rights Act of 1965, and the Civil Rights Act in 1968, while Eisenhower signed the Civil Rights Act of 1957, all meant to ensure and protect civil rights and prevent discrimination across the country.

Across all age groups and demographics of those interviewed for the poll, Lincoln was the top choice, according to a Monday statement from UMass Amherst. He ranked first among white people at 67 percent, Black Americans at 51 percent, Trump voters at 68 percent, Biden voters at 61 percent, Republican voters at 69 percent, and Democratic voters at 61 percent.

Those polled were asked to rank, in order, the top three presidents who they believe have done the most for Black Americans, according to UMass Amherst. The poll was conducted Oct. 20 to Oct. 27 through YouGov.

YouGov interviewed 1,792 respondents for the poll and matched it down to a sample of 1,667 registered voters. That number was then subset on 1,500 likely voters, including an oversample of 500 white voters with “lower educational attainment.”

The poll has a 3.1 percent margin of error.

President Donald Trump did not rank in the top three for the polled Black American likely voters, receiving no first place votes and only 6 percent of both second and third place votes in this category.

During an NBC Town Hall in October, Trump said he has “done more for the African American community than any president with the exception of Abraham Lincoln.”

“While President Trump has long touted his popularity in the African American community, not a single African American likely voter saw Trump as the most important president for the African American community and only a scattered few ranked Trump second or third,” said Nteta, who is also an associate professor of political science at UMass Amherst.

In comparison, Obama was ranked at second place for 31 percent of Black American voters, according to the poll.

Trump ranked in the top three for both Republicans and Trump likely voters, ranked at second place for both groups at 48 percent. Eisenhower followed with third place for both groups.

“Partisanship is one hell of a drug,” Nteta said. “President Trump’s repeated statement that he, with the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln, is the president who has done the most for the African American community, has resonated with his most loyal supporters as Trump voters and Republicans rank Trump as the second in a list of presidents that have done the most for the Black community.”

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.