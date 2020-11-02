After some blustery and cold weather, warmer temperatures will return

Of course there’s also something else on my mind, which is the election Tuesday, and I’m glad that weather is not going to play a serious role anywhere in the country, including in those much-talked-about battleground states. As a matter of fact, the weather looks unusually tranquil for Tuesday, which is probably the only thing tranquil coming about that day.

As I’m writing this I’m thinking about two things. The first is how blustery and cold and winter-like it is going to continue to be the next couple of days. The second thing I’m thinking about is the unusually mild weather coming this weekend and the fact temperatures may reach near 70 degrees again.

Most of the country will be precipitation-free at sunrise on Election Day 2020. NOAA

In spite of the continued chill, after yesterday’s rain, the snow has now vanished from the landscape. I did have some tree damage in my own yard. I lost a major part of a redbud tree and also had a dogwood completely decapitated. This is the problem with early snowfall: When a majority of the leaves are still remaining on the trees, damage is more likely. But that is now history and the cleanup of fall will soon resume.

Cold Arctic air has rushed into New England behind yesterday’s rainstorm. It was blustery and quite cold all day with winds gusting over 30 miles an hour at times, adding to the chill and actually putting temperatures into the 20s.

A little weather system called a clipper is going to dive southeast out of Canada overnight tonight and could bring a few snow showers. When you get up tomorrow morning there might even be a sugar coating of snow in a couple of spots. This system will serve to keep the below-average temperatures in place another day. That means our Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny and breezy after that potential morning snow shower. Look for highs in the 38-45 degree range north to south.

High pressure will then push slowly east and off the coast and the return flow of air will ensue. This upcoming pattern is exciting for those of us who aren’t quite ready for winter.

Sunshine will abound on Wednesday as readings get back into the lower and perhaps middle 50s. This is seasonable for November. As the high continues to push slowly further east and a southerly flow of air takes over, temperatures will go above average for Thursday and into the upcoming weekend. I am expecting plenty of sunshine as well as very warm temperatures for this time of year. There could be some fairly widespread 70-degree weather over the weekend if winds don’t flip onshore and we see enough sunshine. Winter may have made an appearance last week, but it’s not sticking around for now.

The outlook through the second week of November is for above-average temperatures to continue. NOAA

