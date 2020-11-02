From behind bars: The struggle to reach incarcerated voters

In the past few weeks, ELECTION 2020 signs have popped up in jails across Massachusetts as part of an information campaign launched by Attorney General Maura Healey’s office and the Massachusetts Sheriffs' Association.

Voting is a right afforded to tens of millions of Americans — even some who are in jail on Election Day. But advocates say many incarcerated people who are eligible to vote don’t often know they have that right .

Most of those who are jailed in Massachusetts are low-income Black men, many unaware they can legally vote, say lawmakers and advocates who have pushed for improved voter turnout among this population.

Advertisement

But as Election Day approaches, advocates fear that only a tiny fraction of eligible incarcerated people will be able to participate in the voting process.

“[It’s] very late to make a big dent,” said North Hampton state Representative Lindsay Sabadosa. “It’s unfortunate.”

A Massachusetts resident may vote as long as they meet the age and citizenship requirements and are not currently incarcerated for a felony conviction, according to guidance from Secretary of State William Galvin’s office.

Eligible incarcerated voters include pretrial detainees and people serving sentences for misdemeanor convictions. They are not required to register to vote and may vote by submitting an absentee ballot application to the city or town where they last resided prior to being incarcerated, Galvin’s office said.

People currently serving time for felony convictions cannot vote, but the right is automatically restored once they are released from prison, according to Galvin’s office.

Many incarcerated people who are eligible to vote don’t know they can, and those who do face many barriers. The state’s jails and houses of correction do not have ballot boxes, leaving incarcerated people to depend on slow “jail mail” to request and return their mail-in ballots in time to be counted. Many incarcerated voters are indigent, unable to purchase stamps, easily access the Internet, or know where to turn for information.

Advertisement

Recently there has been renewed urgency to remove those barriers. In Boston, two city councilors have filed a resolution that would place a secure ballot box outside the Suffolk County House of Correction. The resolution, citing figures from Common Cause Massachusetts, said there are “an estimated 595 eligible voters in houses of correction across Suffolk County.”

“Just because you are in jail does not mean that you lose your right to vote here in the state of Massachusetts,” Healey said in an interview. “While you’re an incarcerated person, you’re still a member of society . . . and you have as much of a right to vote as anyone else.”

Just as in the primaries, all 13 sheriffs have been providing people in their facilities with voting information, said Carrie Hill, executive director of the Massachusetts Sheriffs' Association, who contended that “the posting of signage is not new to the sheriffs' offices.”

Some sheriffs said they have never stood in the way of anyone voting.

Since he became sheriff in 1997, Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson said people incarcerated in his facility in North Dartmouth always have been able to see their caseworkers for help and information related to voting. This year, he noted, signs have gone up in the housing units and caseworkers have been making the rounds to spread the word on voting.

Advertisement

In Middlesex County, the sheriff’s office touted its four-year relationship with the League of Women Voters, which organized voter education drives at the Middlesex Jail & House of Correction in Billerica during the 2016 and 2018 elections.

The office has helped 153 people preparing for release to register to vote since November 2019, though a vast majority indicated they were not registered (or did not believe they were registered) prior to their incarceration, said public information director Kevin Maccioli.

Suffolk County Sheriff Steven W. Tompkins also pointed to his long history of encouraging civic engagement, such as hosting political town halls at the facility and advocating for more voter participation in the Black community. Pre-pandemic, several ministries helped with voter participation in the facility, he said, but now his staff is filling the gap.

“We’ve always worked with our inmates on this,” Tompkins said. “It is unconscionable that you go to jail and you lose your ability to vote. If we are supposedly a nation of second chances . . . you should be able to vote [if you have paid your debt to society and are eligible].”

Advocates said they applaud the stepped-up voter information initiatives, but said much more needs to be done to bring incarcerated voters out from the shadows.

“We don’t actually know how many people statewide are incarcerated and eligible to vote, and we have had some difficulty getting that data,” said Kristina Mensik, assistant director of Common Cause Massachusetts, a leader in the Election Protection Behind Bars Coalition.

Advertisement

The Secretary of State’s office said it does not track whether voters are incarcerated, while the sheriff’s association said it’s up to the local officials to determine voting eligibility; an incarcerated voter is usually eligible to vote in the place they lived before they were jailed.

On a recent visit to the Suffolk County House of Correction at South Bay in Boston, Pastor Franklin Hobbs and another volunteer went to every cell, solitary confinement lockup, and infirmary area they were allowed. They sat with people for hours and worked one-on-one to help them fill out their ballot requests and answer their questions.

“The staff might [have helped them], but they are not as aggressive as us, going through every cell and doing these drives,” he said.

So far, 20 of the 63 people at the Bradston Street facility who requested ballots have voted, election officials said. At the Suffolk County Jail, only 26 incarcerated people had voted as of last week..













Meghan E. Irons can be reached at meghan.irons@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @meghanirons.