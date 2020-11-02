DA Rollins launches voter protection effort; Walsh and Galvin to discuss Tuesday’s election

“The right to vote without interference is central to the health and future of our democracy,'' Rollins said in a statement Monday. “No matter who you are voting for, it’s important that you have the right to vote freely and safely and that your vote is counted.”

Rollins, in a statement, said her office will host a voter hotline for people from Boston, Chelsea, Winthrop and Revere to call for information on voting rights and how to access polling places, among other issues.

One day before final votes are cast in the rancorous 2020 election, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins Monday launched a “voter protection” effort aimed assuring people can fully participate in the election.

Advertisement

Secretary of State William Galvin, whose office oversees elections statewide, is scheduled to brief reporters at 10:30 a.m. Monday on preparations for Tuesday’s election, which has already featured a surge in the use of mail-in ballots along with in-person early voting.

Galvin has said he expects the 2020 election will exceed the turnout from 2016 when 3.4 million voters went to the polls in Massachusetts. During the coronavirus pandemic, some 1.6 million people requested mail-in ballots.

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh, a Democrat who has endorsed former Vice President Joseph Biden, will provide his perspective Monday at 11 a.m. as the municipality with the largest number of voters and polling places prepares for Tuesday.

President Donald J. Trump is running for a second term in office, and the Republican candidate has urged his supporters to monitor polling places on Tuesday while also questioning whether the election will be properly handled.

Rollins did not mention either candidate in her statement.

“This year’s election comes at a time of increased violence, racial tensions, and divisive and volatile rhetoric. Tensions are incredibly high,” she said. “Whether you are a Republican, a Democrat or an Unenrolled voter, this is the election of a lifetime.”

Advertisement

Rollins' voter hotline will be staffed by civilian investigators trained in election law. The hotline - 617-619-HELP (4357) - opens Tuesday at 6:30 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information when it become available.



